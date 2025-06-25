Foresters Financial welcomes new leadership to its board of directors

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer redefining experience through purpose-driven innovation, is pleased to announce the election of its new Board of Directors, ushering in a new four-year term grounded in purpose and an unwavering commitment to member well-being.

Re-elected to the Board are Katherine A. Bardswick, Michael C. Edge, Daniel J. Fortin, Richard P. Hennick, Shelly A. Herman, Michael Lombardi, Janice M. Madon, Gino A. Scapillati, Robert W. Wight and Cynthia L. Worley.

Joining the Board as new independent business directors are Lynn E. Oldfield, who served as President and CEO of AIG Insurance Company of Canada from 2008 to 2023 and continues as a Non-Executive Director of AIG; Linda J. Seymour, who was appointed Group General Manager, President and CEO of HSBC Canada in 2020 and led the organization through its successful sale to RBC in 2024; Martin I. Sheerin, former CFO of John Hancock Financial Services with deep expertise in governance, financial reporting, risk, and capital management; and Nikki L. Sorum, former Head of Sales and Distribution at Thrivent, where she led over 2,000 financial advisors serving 2.4 million clients.

The Board re-appointed Daniel Fortin as Chair to lead the organization over the next four years.

"It's an honour to serve an organization that has stood the test of time by staying true to its purpose," said Mr. Fortin. "I've witnessed firsthand how Foresters meets the evolving needs of its members while never losing sight of its values. As we enter this next chapter, I'm deeply inspired by the strength of our Board, the dedication of our teams, and the unwavering spirit of our members. Together, we will continue building a future where doing good isn't just a mission; it's who we are."

Member leaders re-elected Richard Hennick as the International Fraternal President and Shelly Herman as the new International Fraternal Vice President.

Matt Berman, President and CEO of Foresters Financial, expressed his enthusiasm for this next chapter. "We are grateful to our Board members, both new and returning, for their service and guidance as we reimagine the impact of life insurance in our members' lives. Their experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate while staying true to our values. I also want to thank our outgoing Board members for their dedication during a defining moment in our transformation. They've helped build the foundation on which we now stand."

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters Financial™ has been helping families secure their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits1, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships2 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best3.

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

424789 CAN/US (06/25)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

