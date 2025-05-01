Foresters Financial delivers higher dividends and increased interest rate, showcasing strong financial performance

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Independent Order of Foresters is pleased to announce that it is increasing its dividend interest rate to 6.25% for eligible participating certificate holders in Canada from 5.50% effective on May 1, 20251.

This announcement reflects another strong year from an investment perspective, reinforcing Foresters well-diversified and high-performing portfolio. The organization's competitive financial strategy continues to generate strong, sustainable returns, ensuring long-term value for its members2.

"This increase in the dividend interest rate demonstrates our strong commitment to our members and highlights our financial position," says Alvin Sharma, Global Chief Financial Officer, "Our 'A' (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best for the past 24 consecutive years3 underscores our financial strength and stability. We are grateful for our members' continued trust and confidence in us to help protect their financial future."

With a legacy of financial strength and a disciplined investment approach, Foresters Financial continues to deliver consistent value and security for its members.

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters Financial™ has been helping families secure their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships4 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.



1 Dividends are not guaranteed. Past dividends are not an indicator of future dividend performance.

2 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

4 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).

