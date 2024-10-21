Foresters Financial Appoints Andrea Frossard as Chief Commercial Officer

25-year industry veteran to oversee North American Sales, Product and Enterprise Marketing.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer empowering its members to do more of the good they want to do, has announced the appointment of Andrea Frossard as Chief Commercial Officer. Reporting directly to President and CEO Matt Berman, Frossard's appointment is set to begin effective immediately.

Andrea Frossard, Chief Commercial Officer, Foresters Financial (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters)

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Foresters family," said Berman. "She brings an extraordinary blend of life insurance expertise and leadership, with a proven track record driving growth and innovation. But what sets Andrea apart is her unwavering commitment to giving back and her passion for empowering others, which mirrors our culture at Foresters. Her leadership, both professionally and within the community, will strengthen our impact across all our stakeholders. We're incredibly fortunate to have someone of Andrea's caliber join our organization. I have no doubt she will inspire and elevate all of us."

Ms. Frossard will oversee US and Canada sales, product management and enterprise marketing. She will build on the strong functional synergies across the North American businesses to deliver profitable growth and optimize results.

Ms. Frossard joins the organization from Canada Life, where she most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Par Insurance Solutions. She began her career at London Life, which amalgamated with Great-West Life and Canada Life in 2020. During her tenure, she held positions in various areas, including insurance solutions, actuarial marketing and large-case services, individual retirement product development and pricing, individual insurance and investment product research, reinsurance, and large group cases.

"I am truly honored to join Foresters Financial at such an exciting time," said Frossard. "What excites me most is the opportunity to contribute to an organization that blends innovation with purpose. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team to drive growth and create meaningful change while staying rooted in Foresters mission of supporting their members and their families to do more good."

Ms. Frossard graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. While at Canada Life, Andrea was the Canadian executive lead of the Women in Leadership ERG, leading the regional committees on opportunities for mentoring, networking, and encouraging up-and-coming female leaders.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit-specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. 2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). 3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF-issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance, and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F; A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information contact: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications, Foresters Financial, [email protected]