Foresters Financial invites students to apply for 2025 Competitive Scholarships

Number of scholarships across Canada and the US increases to 400

TORONTO, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer that empowers its members to do more of the good they want to do, announced that it has launched the 2025-2026 academic year Competitive Scholarship1.

Foresters Competitive Scholarship benefit offers members and their families the chance to apply for scholarships that support outstanding academic goals and community engagement. Applications are now open for both new and returning candidates, starting December 5, 2024, and closing April 30, 2025.

For the 2025 academic year, Foresters is expanding its impact by increasing the number of Competitive Scholarship awards to 400, up from 355 in 2024. To make this possible, the annual award amount has been adjusted to $2,000 in local currency, ensuring even more opportunities for both new and returning applicants across Canada and the US to achieve their academic goals.

Since the benefits inception in 2012, Foresters Financial has awarded over 9,900 tuition scholarships internationally, representing an investment of more than CA$27 million in education.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants need to be 24 years of age or younger and either a current Foresters member themselves or have a parent, legal guardian, grandparent, or spouse who is a member. For new applicants, a minimum GPA of 3.2 / an average of 80%, 50 volunteer hours within the two years up to the application deadline and enrollment in a minimum two-year, full-time undergraduate program at a recognized school in Canada or the US are required to apply.

For returning candidates, a minimum GPA of 3.0 / an average of 75%, 15 volunteer hours within one year up to the application deadline, and enrollment in full-time studies in the academic year they are applying as a returning applicant in Canada or the US, are required to apply. Meeting or exceeding these requirements does not guarantee that an applicant will be chosen as a scholarship recipient. Learn more by visiting the Competitive Scholarship landing page on Foresters.com.

Foresters Financial President and CEO Matt Berman said, "At Foresters, we believe that education is the most powerful catalyst of a better future—not just for individuals, but for entire communities. The launch of our 2025-2026 Competitive Scholarship benefit reflects our continued commitment to empowering our members and their families to achieve their dreams and make a meaningful difference in the world. It's more than a scholarship, it's an investment in the future."

To ensure complete impartiality in the selection, the process is managed by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), which appoints a Selection Committee composed of international university and college representatives. The decision is based on community service, grades and essay– with a 50%/25%/25% weighting for those three elements.

Applicants apply via the ISTS portal, with an easy-to-reference checklist and Live Chat feature with a Foresters customer service representative, available to support the process. Applicants will be notified of their award status by mid-June 2025. If selected for a scholarship, recipients must accept or decline the scholarship by the deadline indicated on the acceptance form. If that deadline is missed, recipients risk forfeiting their scholarship. Scholarship funds are issued by August 31, 2025. Please find a list of the 2024 recipients at this link.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters Financial™ has been helping families secure their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits2, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3



____________

1 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).

2 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

