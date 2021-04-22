Foresters Financial partners with Evergreen

Marks Earth Day with Growing A Better Future sustainability journey

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that is quietly disrupting the industry, today announced that it has partnered with Evergreen, an organization working to create cities that are livable, green and prosperous. Tied to Earth Day on April 22, this represents the launch of Growing A Better Future at Foresters, a new direction in its commitment to sustainability.

Foresters plans to work with Evergreen to offer programs for Foresters members, employees, and the general public in Toronto to contribute to sustainability, right in their own backyard. The initial plan encompasses support for sustainable food and planting practices, and educational programs such as guided nature walks on site at Evergreen Brick Works, as well as webinars.

This is a step in the long-term Growing A Better Future sustainability vision at Foresters, actively focused on climate change and sustainability; health and wellness; and inclusion and diversity. Aligned with its purpose, to enrich family and community well-being, Foresters will explore opportunities to empower people to grow healthy food at home, enrich communities with perennial public food forests and community gardens, and engage people in climate stewardship.

Louis Gagnon, Foresters Chief Operating Officer, said, "What if, as an organization, we could devote energy and resources to one program that proactively impacts health and wellness, sustainability, and inclusivity and equality? With Growing A Better Future, that is exactly our intention."

Geoff Cape, Evergreen Chief Executive Officer, added, "For over 30 years Evergreen has been at the forefront of revitalizing and transforming spaces into great places that are inclusive to all people and sustainable at their core. Foresters generous support and commitment to sustainability will ensure that more people have the access to the sustainable practices that will enable our cities to flourish."

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model. Foresters benefits1 include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, Wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly transforming the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Unique to fraternal life insurers, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model and bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.2

For information purposes only. ™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries. Canada Protection Plan is a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc.

________________________ 1 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. 2 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

