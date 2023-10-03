Foresters Financial, HWHC, and KABOOM! Join Forces to Construct Expansive Playground on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Commitment to Community Drives New Playground Initiative at Hospital Workers Housing Co-operative in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial, the fraternal life insurer redefining the industry through innovation, purpose, and wellness, proudly joined forces with Toronto's Hospital Workers Housing Co-operative (HWHC) and KABOOM! to build an expansive, state-of-the-art playground at 100 Merton Street. Wearing bright orange shirts to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, nearly 175 volunteers made a powerful statement of hope and commitment to a brighter, more inclusive future for the children of this community.

From vision to reality: A testament to collaboration and community spirit, as Foresters Financial collaborated with KABOOM and HWHC to turn an empty space into an inclusive haven for play and childhood dreams on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters) Untapped potential: 100 Merton Street in Toronto ready to be transformed by the efforts of over 175 committed volunteers, bringing the stated play hopes and dreams of the community's children to life. (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters)

This build celebrates the joys of childhood play and addresses playspace inequity—a pressing issue that disproportionately affects children of color. Every child deserves access to a safe and engaging playground, a simple joy that has, unfortunately, eluded many.

Interim President and CEO René Zanin thanked the volunteers and voiced his support, "Foresters Financial has always been about more than just insurance. For almost 150 years, we've been committed to community building, and today is no different. This playground exemplifies our purpose to make a tangible difference in communities. Our partnership with HWHC and KABOOM! helps us to fulfill our mission of ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has an inclusive environment to play, dream, and thrive." Richard Hennick, International Fraternal President shared "today's dedication to playspace equity further defines who we are and our legacy of community engagement."

The newly added playground space spans over 2,250 square feet, offering the families residing within the housing co-operative daily opportunities for recreation, bonding, and community interaction. Designed to serve over 50 families, this playground emphasizes community spirit and the importance of play in child development.

"Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood. They're not only where kids collect some of their best memories, but also where crucial skills are developed that nurture their physical, mental, and emotional well-being," said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. "KABOOM! is thrilled to work with our partners to bring to life the new playspace at Hospital Workers Housing Co-operative and ensure that kids in Toronto have a place designed just for them, where they can play, learn, and unlock their greatest potential."

Prioritizing safety, the playground incorporates more than 83 cubic yards of engineered wood fiber surfacing to ensure soft landings. Completed in just one day, this expansive playspace features engaging music panels, a robust climbing wall, and a pair of thrilling high slides. Bringing this vision to life required volunteers to skillfully utilize various tools, from rakes and wheelbarrows to step ladders and push brooms.

KABOOM! 's relentless drive to diminish playspace disparities shines through today's initiative. This playground is not just a recreational space but a beacon of hope, spreading joy and fostering community bonds for hundreds of kids in Toronto.

About Foresters Financial:

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams (insurability depends on answers to medical and other application questions and underwriting searches and review). State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday families. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 23 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

2 Foresters Go is provided by The Independent Order of Foresters and is operated by dacadoo AG.

3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 17, 2023, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Helping Is Who We Are, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Canada Protection Plan is a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc, a Foresters Financial Company.

About The Hospital Workers Housing Co-operative Inc.:

Hospital Worker's Housing Co-operative (HWHC) was incorporated in 1992 as a not-for-profit organization by a group of CUPE healthcare workers. We provide market and subsidized housing to persons from refugee, racialized, and low to medium-income households. Our services aim to decrease the financial burden these families face so they may tend towards other basic needs without worrying about housing costs. In addition, HWHC supports individuals fleeing domestic violence and collaborates with GAGE Transition to Independent Living to provide accessible housing to persons with physical disabilities so they may live full and independent lives.

The current project is titled Play4All. MertonProject is a grassroots initiative spearheaded by a small group of HWHC residents. They aim to improve the lives of children and families in the community by providing access to recreation and decreasing barriers that impede access to physical activity. Our project will provide a safe space for families of the HWHC community.

About KABOOM!:

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to build or improve 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

