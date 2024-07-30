Foresters Financial celebrates 150 years by donating to a member-selected charity: You Can Ride 2 receives $50,000 donation

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 150th anniversary in 2024, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer helping its members do more of the good they want to do, is proud to announce that You Can Ride 2 in Edmonton, Alberta has been selected as the recipient of a CAD $50,000 donation as part of its member nominated "BIG Give" contest. This special one-time contest honours Foresters rich history of giving back by supporting a deserving charity in each country the organization operates; Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"At Foresters, our purpose is to enrich the well-being of families and their communities, and You Can Ride 2 exemplifies this mission. This donation not only marks our 150th anniversary but is a tribute to our longstanding tradition of sustainability and giving. We're honoured to support You Can Ride 2 and be a part of their incredible impact on children with different abilities," said Matt Berman, President and CEO of Foresters Financial.

Founded in 2003, You Can Ride 2 (YCR2) provides adaptive bikes and cycling lessons for children with disabilities.

Foresters customers, referred to as members, actively participated in the "BIG Give" by submitting video appeals for their chosen charities. Members were asked to explain what their charity means to them and the impact the donation could have.

An Edmonton-based Foresters member was inspired to share his story with the voting team after seeing his son ride a bike through the YCR2 program. This experience helped him realize his son's abilities rather than his limitations, which resonated deeply with the team.

"As a You Can Ride 2 parent recently commented, "This program is changing the lives of those borrowing a bike and their families! I cannot illustrate how much this means to our family." said Emily Kim, Program Manager at You Can Ride 2. "We are grateful for the support and generosity of Foresters Financial. As community leaders, they are leading by example and furthering our mission to spread the joy of cycling and creating an inclusive community."

In addition to You Can Ride 2, the Marjaree Mason Center in the US and the Tuberous Sclerosis Association in the UK were awarded US$50,000 and £50,000, respectively.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 23 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About You Can Ride 2

You Can Ride 2, a program of Goodwill Industries of Alberta, helps children with disabilities experience the joy of cycling. Founded in 2003, it began with teaching cycling to children with coordination challenges. It has grown to include loans of adapted bikes for children with physical impairments.

Their "Learn to Ride" program was inspired by a young girl who couldn't ride a bike. You Can Ride 2 noticed a gap in cycling programs for older children and created theirs, achieving a 100% success rate in the first run.

The "Borrow a Bike" program stemmed from the difficulty of obtaining funding for perfectly suited adapted bikes. You Can Ride 2 realized the immense difference a properly fitted bike can make and launched this program to bridge the gap.

Through partnerships and community support, You Can Ride 2 has grown from a small program to one that impacts hundreds of children each year. They continue to evolve and seek ways to improve cycling accessibility for all children. To learn more or donate, visit youcanride2.ca.

