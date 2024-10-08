Foresters Financial and KABOOM! partner with the Town of Ajax to build an inclusive, community-designed playspace for neighbourhood children

At a special Design Day event in August 2024, neighborhood children shared their creative visions for a new playground. In collaboration with community members, organizers from KABOOM!, and Foresters Financial, these drawings created the inspiration for the final playground design.

"As we celebrate our 150th anniversary and our 174th playground build with KABOOM!, our commitment to supporting families and building stronger communities remains as strong as ever. Partnering with the Town of Ajax to bring this vision to life is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together for a common goal. Together, we are not just building a playground, we're building a brighter future for generations to come," said Matt Berman, President and CEO, Foresters Financial.

Located at 95 Church Street North, Ajax, the new Hermitage Park playground features an inclusive design that ensures all children can enjoy the space, regardless of ability. Meeting the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) requirements, the playground will include accessible swings, interactive games, and handrails to create a welcoming environment for children of all abilities. This thoughtful design reflects Foresters, the Town of Ajax and KABOOM!'s shared commitment to inclusivity, providing a space where every child in the community can participate in outdoor play, fostering connection, growth, and joy for families throughout Ajax.

"Thank you to Foresters Financial and KABOOM! Inc. for working with us to help transform TOA's playground at Hermitage Park," said Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax. "The playground was originally installed in 2005 but as the community has grown, the needs of the community have changed and grown as well. We look forward to opening the new space this fall, helping enrich the lives of families in the surrounding neighbourhoods."

Since 2006, Foresters has partnered with KABOOM! to provide children with access to play. Through this partnership, we've positively impacted the lives of more than 5.7 million children in North America!

About the Town of Ajax

In the heart of Durham Region, the Town of Ajax is a progressive, diverse and vibrant, waterfront community. Ajax is a unique place where people, nature and history connect and Ajax Council and staff welcome you to experience all that we have to offer! Learn more about the Town of Ajax at ajax.ca/AboutAjax.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from AM Best.3

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to build or improve 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



