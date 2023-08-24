QUÉBEC, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to lift completely the prohibition on access to the forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures in the territory targeted by this measure effective 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023

The lift on the prohibition on access to forests in lands in the domain of the State and on road closures for public interest thus applies on the following territory:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991) for its portions bounded by the following coordinates:

78° 22' 00" W 54° 10' 00" N

78° 22' 00" W 54° 51' 00" N

75° 30' 00" W 54° 51' 00" N

75° 30' 00" W 52° 20' 00" N

76° 47' 52" W 52° 20' 00" N

76° 48' 00" W 52° 20' 00" N

76° 44' 16" W 51° 26' 19" N

78° 18' 29" W 50° 47' 58" N

78° 29' 22" W 50° 47' 49" N

AND

Eeyou Istchee (993)

Eastmain for its portion east of the following coordinates:

78° 26' 13" W 52° 18' 04" N

78° 26' 30" W 52° 10' 08" N

Chisasibi for its portion east of the following coordinates:

78° 23' 27" W 53° 32' 29" N

78° 23' 00" W 53° 44' 15" N

The Department's decision was taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) as a result of the latter's firefighting response and due to the current and future weather conditions in the area.

The Department and the SOPFEU would like to remind the public that fire extinguishing operations are continuing in the area where the prohibition on access to a forest in the lands in the domain of the State and road closures were applied. It is therefore recommended that these territories be avoided as much as possible. During this summer season, greater caution is needed to avoid starting fires in or near the forest. We all need to cooperate to protect our forests.

For more information, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires page and the SOPFEU website.

Related links:

For information on the ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit mrnf.gouv.qc.ca/en or its social networks:

Information for citizens:

Toll-free telephone number

1-877-644-4545

Information for media representatives:

Media relations

Ministère des Ressources naturelles

et des Forêts

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts