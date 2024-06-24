Forest fires - MODIFICATION OF THE BAN ON OPEN FIRES IN OR IN THE VICINITY OF A FOREST

QUÉBEC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts will modify the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest as of June 24, at 12:00 a.m., because of the current conditions. This decision was taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991) – pour sa portion se trouvant au sud de la latitude 54°, Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972) – pour sa portion se trouvant au sud de la latitude 54°, Minganie (981), Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la latitude 49 °, Maria-Chapdelaine (92) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la latitude 49 °, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la rivière Saguenay.

Click here to view the map of the affected territory.

There are currently 7 active fires in Quebec's intensive protection zone. Since the start of the protection season, 193 forest fires have affected 14,327.1 hectares. The ten-year average for the same date is 276 fires covering 113,535.2 hectares.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

Service de la prévention et des communications de la SOPFEU

Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/en/spokesperson

Siège social, West and Centre

Philippe Bergeron 418 418 871-3341, poste 3

Région East

Isabelle Gariépy 418 295-2300, poste 1410

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts