QUÉBEC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to lift the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the complete lift of the ban starting on July 17 at 8 a.m. This measure was in effect since May.

Provincial summary

There are currently 23 fires in activity, but firefighting operations are progressing rapidly, with all fires (contained or under control). Since the start of the protection season, 507 fires have affected 1 503 139 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at this time of the year is 316 fires for an area of 15 686 hectares.

Information: Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/en/spokesperson Siège social Stéphane Caron 418-906-6473 East Region Isabelle Gariépy 418-295-2300 Central Region Josée Poitras 418-275-6400 West Region Melanie Morin 819-449-4271



SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts