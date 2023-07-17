Forest fires - COMPLETE LIFT ON THE BAN ON OPEN FIRES IN OR IN THE VICINITY OF A FOREST Français

Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts

17 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

QUÉBEC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to lift the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the complete lift of the ban starting on July 17 at 8 a.m. This measure was in effect since May.

Provincial summary

There are currently 23 fires in activity, but firefighting operations are progressing rapidly, with all fires (contained or under control). Since the start of the protection season, 507 fires have affected 1 503 139 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at this time of the year is 316 fires for an area of 15 686 hectares.

Information:

Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/en/spokesperson

Siège social                    Stéphane Caron         418-906-6473

East Region                    Isabelle Gariépy         418-295-2300

Central Region               Josée Poitras             418-275-6400

West Region                   Melanie Morin            819-449-4271

 

