QUÉBEC, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to amend the prohibition on forest access to lands in the domain of the State and road closures announced on June 4, 2023. This decision was made in conjunction with the ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) considering:

Secteur visé par l’interdiction d’accès en forêt sur les terres du domaine de l’État et une fermeture de chemins pour des considérations d’intérêt public (LMRNF, art. 11.3) à compter du 9 juin 2023 à 9h. (CNW Group/Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs)

That flammability indexes are low in several areas of Québec due to recent weather conditions;

That fires in areas where traffic is now permitted in forests in the domain of the State are contained or controlled;

The increase in the number of personnel and tankers dedicated to fighting forest fires;

That there is still a prohibition on open fires throughout Québec and a restriction on forest work in certain areas at risk.

This amendment takes effect on June 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

Here is the map of the affected territory (in French only). The amendments made to the measure mainly target the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean regions.

The measure regarding the prohibition of access to a forest in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following areas:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD: La Haute-Côte-Nord (95) for its portion north of latitude 49° 15' and its portion west of longitude 69° 33', Manicouagan (96) for its portion bounded by the following cardinal points:

68° 56' W 49° 28' N

68° 56' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 28' N

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) north of latitude 49° 15'.

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

MAURICIE: Mékinac (35) and La Tuque (90) in their entirety, Shawinigan (36) and Maskinongé (51) for their portion north of latitude 46° 45',

OUTAOUAIS : La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45', Pontiac (84) for its portion north of latitude 46° 15'.

LAURENTIDES : Antoine-Labelle (79) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45'.

LANAUDIÈRE : Matawinie (62) for its portion north of latitude 46° 45'.

The MRNF would like to remind the public that the flammability indexes are still extreme in some areas of Québec. Although flammability indexes have decreased in some other areas of the prohibited territory, compliance with this measure is important to avoid interference with response operations and exposure to still-active fires.

Great caution is therefore still needed throughout the province's forest territory to avoid new ignition. The collaboration of all forest land users is essential to enable the SOPFEU, the MRNF and the MSP to continue their work to protect our forests and ensure public safety.

For information on the closed territory, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires webpage, the SOPFEU website, the Forêt ouverte interactive map or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

