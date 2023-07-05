QUEBEC CITY, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, iA Auto Finance (iAAF), ranks second this year, for the third year in a row, in dealer satisfaction in the retail non-captive non–prime segment, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

"I would like to sincerely thank our dealer partners across Canada," said Charles Parent, President, iA Auto Finance. "We are proud to have achieved a second place finish for the third year in a row. This reflects the quality of our service offering and the remarkable commitment of all our employees to providing the highest quality service to our dealers."

iA Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 791 on a 1,000-point scale, only 10 points behind the first place finish and 42 points ahead of the third place finish.

iA Auto Finance's focus is on understanding our dealers' needs, providing training on lending parameters and delivering a great experience. Over the past year, iA Auto Finance has made focused efforts on simplifying processes and reducing lending requirements, thus allowing dealers to react quicker to their customers' lending needs.

The Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study, now in its 25th year, this year captures 7,017 finance professional evaluations across three segments, all from new-vehicle dealerships in Canada. The study was fielded in February–March 2023 and was redesigned this year to better capture and reflect dealers' experiences with their lenders in their own words.

For more information about the Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study, visit

https://www.jdpower.com/business/auto-finance/canada-dealer-financing-satisfaction-study.

About iA Auto Finance

iA Auto Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Group, is a broad-spectrum lender that provides automotive loans to Canadians who need to buy a car but can't obtain traditional bank financing. For our dealer partners, we pride ourselves on delivering the fastest loan approvals in the business and an exceptional service experience. For our borrowers, our Rate Reducing Loan allows them to save money, pay their loans off faster and improve their credit score.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

