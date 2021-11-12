MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - GSK has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious honour. Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

"This past year we have seen continued disruption and challenges for us all," said Faris El Refaie, President & General Manager, Pharmaceuticals, GSK Canada. "I'm so proud of employees across Canada who stepped up, adapted, and continued to deliver on our commitment to patients. Their passion and dedication is part of what makes GSK a great place to work."

With more than 2,600 full-time employees, GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with divisional headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario and Laval, Quebec, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Québec that research, develop and manufacture pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. This award recognizes GSK's values-based culture and strong commitment to creating an environment where employees can be their authentic selves, feel good and keep growing.

"During this year, GSK successfully made an important cultural shift that encouraged and supported our people to look at how they might work differently to perform at their best," said Nicole Stuart, GSK's Human Resources Country Head. "Despite living through a public health crisis GSK remained committed to offering an exceptional workplace to all employees which included ongoing career development programs, opportunities to interact virtually and support community engagement initiatives."

Delivering for patients during a pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, GSK remains committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of patients, customers, employees, and communities it serves. Deemed essential operations during the pandemic, GSK's two Canadian manufacturing sites continued to produce medicines, vaccines and healthcare products during broad shutdowns. Meanwhile, another 1,500 employees transitioned to work from home, supported by the company's technology team with online collaboration tools. GSK provided office-based workers with the technology and systems that enabled them to succeed individually and collectively, while supporting their personal wellbeing. Employees were able to access all training materials, and they engaged virtually with each other in delivering on our commitments to patients and healthcare professionals. They were also able to participate in a number of virtual social activities, helping to maintain energy and team spirit.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: physical workplace; work atmosphere & social; health, financial & family benefits; vacation & time off; employee communications; performance management; training & skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The full list of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers was shared in a special feature in the November 12 issue of The Globe and Mail and can be found on the competition website at www.canadastop100.com.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com

