For the Second Year, "The Charming Taste of Europe" Brings Canadian Media to Discover the Delicious Kiwis from Kavala and Cherries from Rachi Pieria in Greece

In June selected Canadian media representatives will explore two of the agricultural jewels of Europe.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is pleased to announce that for the second year it will host an exclusive press trip to discover the delicious cherries from Rachi Pieria and kiwis from Kavala in Greece in late May. The selected Canadian media will fly to Thessaloniki on June 11th for a 6-day trip organized by The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pierias, "AGIOS LOUKAS" and KAVALA COOP .

Started in 2021, The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) , the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Late Harvest Bordeaux Wines , co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

Throughout Greece the production of cherries has risen rapidly as they are ranked 10th in the world with most production coming out of Northern Greece, in particular from the regions of Pella, Imathia and Rachi Pieria. With 250 members, The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pierias, "AGIOS LOUKAS" , founded in 1978 has expanded its cherry grove to 200 hectares. Throughout the trip, participants will speak with the producers where they will discover more about the cherries, the market and the complex production methods. In addition, the respective media will also get an opportunity to visit the cherry fields.

Originating from China and arriving in Europe in the late 19th century, the Kiwi began to cultivate itself in Greece in the early 1980s. Throughout the last 20 years, production has expanded and the Kiwi has become a national product in Greece, specifically in Kavala on the Northern coast. The production of Kiwi in Kavala is approximately 50,000 tons, 10,000 of which are produced by KAVALA COOP . During the trip the media participants will visit the "Kavala COOP" Cooperative where they will see the kiwi fields and facilities as well as speak with the producing organization.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to educate participants on some of the most exquisite products from Europe by providing hands-on experiences in the respective countries of origin.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

