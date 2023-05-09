ST. JACOBS, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 11th year in a row. Winners of this award demonstrate stand-out leadership in culture, strategy, growth, and finances. With nearly 60 years in business, Home Hardware Stores Limited remains focused on keeping Team Members across Canada safe, happy, and healthy by prioritizing exceptional management at all levels of the organization.

Home Hardware Team Member (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"We're delighted to once again be named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "This recognition is a testament to the commitment and strength of our Home Team across the country. Their dedication ensures we continue to provide our stores with the support needed to allow them to help Canadians with all their home improvement projects, big and small."

Now in its 30th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading award programs recognizing innovative, world-class business practices. This designation is granted by Deloitte and honours the best Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with over 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian-owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Offering a mix of tradition and innovation, Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: [email protected]