Food Recall Warning - Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Mar 25, 2022, 19:36 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/jimel-s-bakery-brand-baked-goods-recalled-due-possible-salmonella-contamination-rodent

OTTAWA,ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Summary

  • Brand(s): Jimel's Bakery
  • Product: Various baked goods
  • Companies: Jimel's Bakery and Food Products, 471 Bannatyne Ave., Winnipeg, MB
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category:
    Grain products
    Multiple food item
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Jimel's Bakery

Bibingka (Rice Cake)

1 count

0 97415 00052 7

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Chicken Asado Siopao
(Chicken Steamed Bun)

810 g

0 97415 00002 2

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Chicken Empanada

1 count

0 97415 00017 6

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Ensaymada (Brioche)

450 g

0 97415 00024 4

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Hopia Baboy

330 g

0 97415 00010 7

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Kutsinta

1 count

0 97415 00055 8

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Monay Putok

600 g

0 97415 00060 2

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Monay (White Bread)

650 g

0 97415 00005 3

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Pan de Coco
(Coconut Bun)

570 g

0 97415 00021 3

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Pandesal (Dinner Roll)

600 g

0 97415 00004 6

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Pinagong

600 g

0 97415 00013 8

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Pork Asado Siopao
(Pork Steamed Bun)

810 g

0 97415 00001 5

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Pork Empanada

1 count

0 97415 00017 6

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Puto Pao

1 count

0 97415 00057 2

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Spanish Bread

510 g

0 97415 00018 3

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Swiss Ube (Yam)

510 g

0 97415 00008 4

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Tasty (White Bread)

850 g

0 97415 00007 7

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Jimel's Bakery

Other baked goods
purchased at Jimel's
Bakery, 471 Bannatyne
Ave., Winnipeg, MB

Various

Various

All units sold up
to March 22,
2022, inclusive

Issue

Jimel's Bakery and Food Products is recalling Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Jimel's Bakery, Germelyn E. Ruiz, 204-957-7542; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

