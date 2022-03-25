Food Recall Warning - Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/jimel-s-bakery-brand-baked-goods-recalled-due-possible-salmonella-contamination-rodent

OTTAWA,ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Jimel's Bakery

: Jimel's Bakery Product : Various baked goods

: Various baked goods Companies: Jimel's Bakery and Food Products, 471 Bannatyne Ave., Winnipeg, MB

Jimel's Bakery and Food Products, 471 Bannatyne Ave., Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category:

Grain products

Multiple food item

Grain products Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jimel's Bakery Bibingka (Rice Cake) 1 count 0 97415 00052 7 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Chicken Asado Siopao

(Chicken Steamed Bun) 810 g 0 97415 00002 2 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Chicken Empanada 1 count 0 97415 00017 6 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Ensaymada (Brioche) 450 g 0 97415 00024 4 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Hopia Baboy 330 g 0 97415 00010 7 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Kutsinta 1 count 0 97415 00055 8 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Monay Putok 600 g 0 97415 00060 2 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Monay (White Bread) 650 g 0 97415 00005 3 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Pan de Coco

(Coconut Bun) 570 g 0 97415 00021 3 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Pandesal (Dinner Roll) 600 g 0 97415 00004 6 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Pinagong 600 g 0 97415 00013 8 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Pork Asado Siopao

(Pork Steamed Bun) 810 g 0 97415 00001 5 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Pork Empanada 1 count 0 97415 00017 6 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Puto Pao 1 count 0 97415 00057 2 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Spanish Bread 510 g 0 97415 00018 3 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Swiss Ube (Yam) 510 g 0 97415 00008 4 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Tasty (White Bread) 850 g 0 97415 00007 7 All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive Jimel's Bakery Other baked goods

purchased at Jimel's

Bakery, 471 Bannatyne

Ave., Winnipeg, MB Various Various All units sold up

to March 22,

2022, inclusive

Issue

Jimel's Bakery and Food Products is recalling Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Jimel's Bakery, Germelyn E. Ruiz, 204-957-7542; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]