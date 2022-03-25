Food Recall Warning - Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation
Mar 25, 2022, 19:36 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/jimel-s-bakery-brand-baked-goods-recalled-due-possible-salmonella-contamination-rodent
OTTAWA,ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Jimel's Bakery
- Product: Various baked goods
- Companies: Jimel's Bakery and Food Products, 471 Bannatyne Ave., Winnipeg, MB
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category:
Grain products
Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Bibingka (Rice Cake)
|
1 count
|
0 97415 00052 7
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Chicken Asado Siopao
|
810 g
|
0 97415 00002 2
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Chicken Empanada
|
1 count
|
0 97415 00017 6
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Ensaymada (Brioche)
|
450 g
|
0 97415 00024 4
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Hopia Baboy
|
330 g
|
0 97415 00010 7
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Kutsinta
|
1 count
|
0 97415 00055 8
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Monay Putok
|
600 g
|
0 97415 00060 2
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Monay (White Bread)
|
650 g
|
0 97415 00005 3
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Pan de Coco
|
570 g
|
0 97415 00021 3
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Pandesal (Dinner Roll)
|
600 g
|
0 97415 00004 6
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Pinagong
|
600 g
|
0 97415 00013 8
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Pork Asado Siopao
|
810 g
|
0 97415 00001 5
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Pork Empanada
|
1 count
|
0 97415 00017 6
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Puto Pao
|
1 count
|
0 97415 00057 2
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Spanish Bread
|
510 g
|
0 97415 00018 3
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Swiss Ube (Yam)
|
510 g
|
0 97415 00008 4
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Tasty (White Bread)
|
850 g
|
0 97415 00007 7
|
All units sold up
|
Jimel's Bakery
|
Other baked goods
|
Various
|
Various
|
All units sold up
Issue
Jimel's Bakery and Food Products is recalling Jimel's Bakery brand baked goods from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.
The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Jimel's Bakery, Germelyn E. Ruiz, 204-957-7542; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
