Detection of Dermo in oysters in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of the aquatic animal disease Dermo (also known as Perkinsosis) in oyster samples collected in Egmont Bay, Prince Edward Island (PEI). Dermo does not pose a risk to human health or food safety, but it can cause increased oyster mortality and decreased growth rates. This is the first confirmed case of Dermo in PEI.

To limit the spread of the disease, the CFIA, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and the Province of PEI are working together with partners to monitor the situation and take necessary action. These actions are part of the Government of Canada's One Health approach to prepare for, detect, and manage animal diseases.

In addition to existing robust protective measures and increased animal surveillance, the CFIA, DFO and the Province of PEI continue to conduct activities to gain insight into the presence of Dermo in the area. At this time, these response measures include:

applying movement controls to oysters in the area;

further investigating the potential source of the detection;

engaging scientists, producers and harvesters to continue to monitor mollusc health, including notifying CFIA or the Province of sick oysters or when decreased rates of growth or increased mortalities are observed; and

ensuring that information regarding detection and movement control information is available.

Quick Facts

Perkinsus marinus causes Dermo in cultured and wild American oysters ( Crassostrea virginica ).

causes Dermo in cultured and wild American oysters ( ). It does not affect other bivalves in this area, including mussels, scallops, or clams; however, it can cause increased oyster mortality and decreased growth rates.

Dermo can be transmitted from oyster to oyster, or from water contaminated with the parasite.

Dermo poses no risks to human health and is not a food safety concern.

Canada's National Aquatic Animal Health Program (NAAHP), co-delivered by the CFIA and DFO, is responsible for preventing the introduction and/or spread of significant aquatic animal diseases of finfish, molluscs and crustaceans.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]