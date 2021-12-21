Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-fresh-express-brand-salad-products-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brands : Fresh Express

: Fresh Express Product : Salad products

: Salad products Companies: Fresh Express Incorporated

Fresh Express Incorporated Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh

Fruits and vegetables – Fresh What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class I

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Fresh

Express Organic Salad Kit

Organic Sweet Dijon

Onion 215 g 0 71279 30950 7 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Organic Salad Kit

Organic Classic

Caesar 278 g 0 71279 78713 8 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Iceberg Garden

Salad 340 g 0 71279 10412 6 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Kit Caesar Supreme 298 g 0 71279 30214 0 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Kit Caesar Salad 278 g 0 71279 30215 7 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express 3 Color Deli

Coleslaw - Garden 397 g 0 71279 12302 8 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Kit Bacon Caesar 283 g 0 71279 30109 9 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Iceberg Garden

Salad 680 g 0 71279 10413 3 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Spinach 454 g 0 71279 13208 2 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Twisted Caesar

Chopped Salad Kit

Asian Caesar 272 g 0 71279 30212 6 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Chopped Kit

Sunflower Crisp 320 g 0 71279 30933 0 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh Express Chopped Kit

Southwest 326 g 0 71279 30930 9 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Chopped Kit Asian 349 g 0 71279 30929 3 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Sweet Butter Salad 170 g 0 71279 22104 5 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Garden Shreds

Iceberg 227 g 0 71279 10708 0 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Twisted Caesar

Chopped Salad Kit

Classic Caesar 266 g 0 71279 30211 9 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Veggie Lover's Salad 312 g 0 71279 28106 3 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Green & Crisp Salad 312 g 0 71279 10813 1 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Spinach 227 g 0 71279 13207 5 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Hearts of Romaine 255 g 0 71279 26115 7 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express American Salad 312 g 0 71279 24103 6 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Twisted Caesar

Chopped Salad Kit

Avocado Caesar 275 g 0 71279 30926 2 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350" Fresh

Express Baby Spinach 142 g 0 71279 27123 1 All packages bearing a

lot code beginning with

"Z324" through "Z350"

Issue

Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling certain Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public inquiries and media: Company information: Fresh Express Incorporated, Consumer Inquiries: Fresh Express Consumer Response Center (800) 242-5472, Media Inquiries: Donna Stephens (210) 802-1412 or Barbara Hines (972) 677-8127, Regulatory Inquiries: Michelle Casias (972) 330-1408; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]