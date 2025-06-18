OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada is announcing an increase to the maximum value for cattle under its animal compensation regulations to reflect current market value. Amendment to the Compensation for Destroyed Animals and Things Regulations (CDATR) means cattle producers who have been impacted by a reportable disease may be eligible to receive compensation up to the following new maximum amounts:

registered (purebred) cattle: $16,500 (up from $10,000 , set in 2015)

(up from , set in 2015) non-registered cattle: $10,000 (up from $4,500 , set in 2015)

As part of its mandate to safeguard food, animals and plants, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) may order the depopulation of animals or destruction of things affected by a disease to keep humans and other animals safe, and to keep export markets open. When this happens, producers are eligible to receive compensation.

The CFIA conducted a market analysis which demonstrated that the market value of cattle has increased since 2015 – the last time the maximum amounts were updated. This aims to encourage the early reporting of disease and cooperation in eradication efforts.

The actual amount of compensation to be paid to an owner or producer is calculated based on the current market value of the animal. The maximum monetary compensation amounts represent the highest payment that the Minister can authorize.

"We're increasing the maximum amount of compensation for cattle to better reflect latest market value and help ensure that our producers have access to appropriate compensation when disease response efforts impact their businesses."

-The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

