OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Following its recent meeting of the Board of Directors, Food Producers of Canada (FPC) announced the appointment of Mr. Irv Teper, CEO and Co-Founder of Concord Premium Meats, and Managing Director of Premium Brands Holdings LP, as Chair of the Board of Directors of Food Producers of Canada (FPC).

"The appointment of Mr. Teper to Chairman comes as the Canadian food and beverage processing industry continues to face compounding cost increases and ongoing challenges. His appointment marks the contribution of FPC to the growth and sustainability of the broader Canadian food manufacturing industry. Mr. Teper's decades of business leadership combined with previous years of service as treasurer, FPC, positions him well to lead our board and organization through our next phase of growth and industry representation. FPC remains committed to advocating for food-based businesses through collaborative initiatives with all Canadian food value chain stakeholders." - Ms. Denise Allen, President & CEO, FPC.

FPC announced the following new board members and appointments: Mr. John Allard, General Manager, Laminacorr, Treasurer, FPC, Mr. Mahendra Bungaroo, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Upper Crust, Mr. Jamie Falcao, Vice President, Reuven International, and Mr. Darren McFadgen, Owner, Operator McFadgen's Bakery.

Mr. John Allard, General Manager, Laminacorr. Having held senior positions at Delta Daily Foods, Fleury Michon America, and Lanthier Bakery, John brings extensive experience across food manufacturing.

Mr. Mahendra Bungaroo, CFO & CAO, Upper Crust is an accomplished finance executive who brings expertise in finance, supply chain management in food manufacturing, and expertise in both retail & wholesale distribution.

Mr. Jamie Falcao, Vice President, Reuven International , brings over thirty-five years of experience in all aspects of the poultry business with a specific knowledge base within supply-managed industries.

Mr. Darren McFadgen, owner, operator McFadgen's Bakery, is a third-generation family bakery business serving both local businesses and Canadian national retailers.

About Food Producers of Canada

Food Producers of Canada (FPC) is a national business association supporting Canadian-owned and operated food manufacturing companies that add value to farmgate output and sell to retail and food service markets domestically and internationally. FPC is dedicated to supporting the growth of a vibrant and safe Canadian agri-food sector and the well-being of Canadian consumers.

