Food Producers of Canada Welcomes New Liberal Government

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Food Producers of Canada (FPC) extends its congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Agriculture, Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development Minister Kody Blois, and the entire Liberal Party of Canada on their election victory.

"Food Producers of Canada (FPC) recognizes the determination of the Canadian business community and our industry partners who worked tirelessly to ensure our voices remained strong during the electoral process, and our vision was fixed to the long term. We are eager to engage with government at all levels to realize the growth opportunities we have outlined in the form of new investment, improved interprovincial trade, regulatory reform, and tax relief" says Denise Allen, FPC's President & CEO. FPC's Chairman, Mr. Irv Teper, added his congratulations to the Liberal Party on their successful campaign and thanked its leadership for its focus on the agri-food sector as a key contributor to Canada's economy.

Allen continued, "We embrace the future with greater clarity having aligned the broader industry on our shared priorities which include expansion of our domestic economy through interprovincial trade while forging new and beneficial trade relationships throughout the free world. We will re-establish our path to prosperity and face our external threats, united, and as a sovereign nation. Canada's agri-food industry holds the potential to greatly enhance our food sovereignty and national security through food-based manufacturing jobs while we reach new markets with the commitment of Canadian quality and value in food production".

FPC looks forward to meeting with government officials, and Parliamentarians to begin advancing key priorities with the urgency needed to support Canadian leaders of food-based businesses through significant global trade uncertainty and the impacts of US tariffs.

SOURCE Food Producers of Canada (FPC)

Denise Allen, ICD.D, MBA, MM, BBA, President & CEO, Food Producers of Canada (FPC), 613-722-1000