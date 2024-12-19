OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Food Producers of Canada (FPC) is very pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Québec based Boudeweel Public Affairs (BPA). Starting in January 2025, FPC and BPA will partner to provide current and future Canadian food-based businesses in Québec with a suite of business supports and services designed to meet the distinct needs of this important and growing market. FPC represents a dynamic membership with interests in Québec and recognizes that strategic representation in the province is essential to demonstrate commitment to addressing issues specific to Québec's unique political and business environment. The collaboration with BPA serves to provide a robust advocacy and government affairs service offering, and a timely opportunity to build relationships with current policymakers, while positioning FPC to engage with emerging leaders.

Denise Allen, FPC's President & CEO, says, "The partnership between our organizations creates a robust member service offering which signals the importance of the Québec market to the Canadian food and beverage industry. We look forward to servicing our new and existing members who wish to invest in Québec".

David Boudeweel-Lefebvre, CEO of Boudeweel Public Affairs, says "Our engagement with FPC demonstrates our dedication to the agri-food sector in Québec. We have no doubt that our expertise and regional connections will benefit to FPC and its partners".

About FPC and BPA

Food Producers of Canada (FPC) is a national business association supporting Canadian-owned and operated food manufacturing companies that add value to farmgate output and sell to retail and food service markets domestically and internationally. FPC is dedicated to supporting the growth of a vibrant and safe Canadian agri-food sector and the well-being of Canadian consumers.

Boudeweel Public Affairs is a Québec-based firm with strong ties to English Canada. Their team expertly pairs their knowledge of the inner workings of Québec's power centers with their experience and networks across the country. They understand the needs of English Canadian clients and businesspeople, and they can promote and protect their interests in Québec.

