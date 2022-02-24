FOOD NETWORK CANADA'S SPRING SCHEDULE BLOOMS WITH A BOUNTIFUL LINEUP OF BRAND NEW SERIES AND RETURNING TOP PERFORMERS

Spring is a time for renewal and Corus Studios' second season of Project Bakeover (10x60min), the #1 new Canadian original program on Food Network last spring*, is back to help struggling bakeries do just that. Beginning Thursday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT prominent pastry chef and entrepreneur Steve Hodge ( Great Chocolate Showdown ) joins forces with beloved HGTV Canada designer Tiffany Pratt to reinvigorate bakeries across the country. In the first episode "Cute Doesn't Pay the Bills," Vancouver, B.C.'s Kanadell Japanese Bakery and its owner Keiko are having trouble keeping afloat. Steve will have to help her back on the path to success to keep her sweet dream a reality. Throughout the season, Wayfair helps the businesses create a fresh new look by providing them with furnishings and décor for each renovation. The brand is included in active integrations where the design team shops on wayfair.ca, and viewers will be able to "Shop the Look". In the kitchen, Ardent Mills is keeping the pantries stocked with the brand's high-quality flours that assist the businesses in creating top-notch baked goods. Corus Studios' Big Food Bucket List , (11x30min), the network's #2 Canadian program last spring*, returns Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT with host John Catucci taking viewers on another epic, coast-to-coast journey as he checks buzz-worthy, crazy, delicious food off his bucket list. In each episode, John visits the restaurants behind these must-eat meals and hits the kitchen to learn how the chefs make their mind-blowing creations. The premiere episode, "Bun in A Million" sees John in Newfoundland for some pit cooking and fresh fishcakes. Next, he heads down to Chicago, Ill. to explore Peruvian cuisine, followed by digging his fork into an epic slice of lemon meringue pie in Toronto, ON. Experience Comox Valley joins as a sponsor, providing John with recommendations for bucket list-worthy dishes that highlight the inspired coastal cuisine the Comox Valley, B.C. region is famous for.

Corus Studios' grilling competition series Fire Masters kicks off with blazing hot new episodes beginning Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Professional chef Dylan Benoit returns as host, joined by a rotating panel of expert judges including new additions Dominique Leach, Jenni Lessard, Roger Mooking and Stuart Cameron. Each episode will challenge three chefs to show off their grilling talents and creativity for a chance to go head-to-head with a renowned judge in the third and final round, fighting for a $10,000 cash prize and the title of Fire Masters Champion. Napoleon returns as the exclusive grill sponsor, providing top-of-the-line grilling stations that are engineered to give the ultimate in grilling performance. Certified Angus Beef® brand comes back as the exclusive beef provider and sponsors a "Beef Lovers' Feast" integrated challenge, where the competing judge and chef will both spin the Certified Angus Beef® Lovers' Banquet wheel to determine what cut of beef must be used in two dishes during their four-course feast in the final round. Montana's BBQ & Bar sponsors a "Montana's Market" area in the pantry, and integrated challenges where winning dishes have the chance to become an "inspired by" menu item at Montana's. Additionally, Carnivor Wines joins for an active "Battle of the Reds" integration where the competitors must create a mouthwatering wine and meat pairing.

On Sunday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Guy Fieri's culinary competition Tournament of Champions (8x120min), a Top 10 series on the network last spring*, is back and tougher than ever with double the chefs, double the battles, and a staggering cash prize of $100,000. The competitions continue with Spring Baking Championship: Easter (6x60min) on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as host Sunny Anderson and judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell oversee a group of bakers competing to create wonderful Easter-themed baked showpieces. Come March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Spring Baking Championship (3x120min, 5x60min), a Top 5 program on Food Network last spring*, returns with host Molly Yeh overseeing a new group of talented bakers who are tasked to create and elevate springtime desserts to win over esteemed judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

Top 20 overall specialty entertainment program**, Top Chef is back for Season 19 (14x60min) beginning March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons see 15 talented chefs come to Houston, Texas for a fierce face-off for the title of Top Chef and the $125,000 prize. Immediately following Top Chef, fans of the series can also visit foodnetwork.ca to catch all-new episodes of Last Chance Kitchen, where eliminated chefs compete for a chance to re-enter the Top Chef competition. Up next, it's lights, camera, action on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT when Cakealikes (6x60min) debuts, tasking three talented cake artists with creating life-sized cake replicas of celebrities. The judging panel must determine which "Cakealike" makes the A-list, for a prize totaling $10,000 and a one-of-a-kind celebrity souvenir.

Highly-anticipated new series The Julia Child Challenge (6x60) begins March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Based on the legacy of iconic chef Julia Child, eight top-notch home cooks must compete to find out who has the fire, skill and passion to win the competition series dedicated to all things Julia Child. Beloved Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten invites friends old and new to her East Hamptons home beginning March 27 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Each episode of Be My Guest with Ina Garten will see Ina providing guests such as award-winning actress Julianna Margulies, James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French, beloved broadcaster Willie Geist, and Hollywood director/producer power couple Rob Marshall and John DeLuca with great conversation, cocktails and home cooking, as well as visiting some of her favourite local spots. Up next, Chef Bootcamp (8x60min) is back on Wednesday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Cliff Crooks continuing to assist struggling restaurants and seeing if they have what it takes to turn their businesses around.



Visit the new foodnetwork.ca to learn more about these series and experience our freshly launched look! From drool-inducing recipes created by diverse recipe creators to thought-provoking food industry stories and exclusive expert tips from our chefs and hosts, we're serving up something for every foodie, all from a Canadian lens. Foodnetwork.ca provides a universe of delicious possibilities waiting to be experienced.

Project Bakeover is produced by eOne with Jocelyn Hamilton and Toby Dormer serving as Executive Producers and Debbie Brown as Food Network Canada's Executive in Charge of Production. Big Food Bucket List is produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment with Michael Geddes and Rachel Horvath as Executive Producers, Tanya Blake as Series Producer and Dora Fong as Food Network Canada's Executive in Charge of Production. Fire Masters is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency with Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton as Executive Producers, Jen Pratt as Co-Executive Producer and Dora Fong as Food Network Canada's Executive in Charge of Production. All series are produced in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. For Corus Studios and Food Network Canada, Krista Look is Vice President of Original Lifestyle Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'21 (Jan 4 – May30/21), 3+ airings, Food Network, A25-54 AMA(000) * *Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'21 (Jan 4 – May30/21), 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000),CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports



Food Network Canada a Corus Entertainment Network.

Food Network Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream.

