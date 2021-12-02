Food Network Canada Ignites Taste Buds This Winter With a Fully Stocked Slate of New Series and Returning Hits

Food Network Canada welcomes a second action-packed season of the Corus Studios series Wall of Chefs this winter. Hosted by Noah Cappe , each stand-alone episode sees four talented home cooks compete in three high-adrenaline challenges in front of Canadian culinary icons for a $10,000 cash prize. This season features 23 Canadian chefs judging the competition, with returning familiar faces and new personalities. New chefs joining 'The Wall' include: Roger Mooking (Twist By Roger Mooking, Toronto, Ont.), Daniela Manrique Lucca (The Soca Kitchen and Plantain Cartel, Ottawa, Ont.), Kelsey Johnson (formerly Café Linnea, Edmonton, Alta.), Jae-Anthony Dougan ( Top Chef Canada , Season 9 and Tropikal Restobar, Montreal, Que.) and Shawn Adler (The Flying Chestnut Kitchen and Pow Wow Café, Toronto, Ont.). In the premiere episode, "Smoke Show" home cooks compete in the "Crowd-Pleaser" with inspiration from around the world, and the "Chef's Fridge" round sees the home cooks take a deep dive into chef Todd Perrin 's fridge. In the "Restaurant-Worthy" round, chef Christine Cushing asks the final cooks to make a dish inspired by their childhoods. This season, Think Turkey stocks the pantry with turkey in each episode and sponsors a "Restaurant-Worthy" challenge inspired by chef Mark McEwan where home cooks are challenged to make turkey the star of the dish. The cook with the best dish of the final round will take home a $5,000 cash prize, courtesy of ThinkTurkey.ca. For the full list of chefs featured this season, please visit foodnetwork.ca .

The New Year kicks off with fan-favourite host Guy Fieri on January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as he searches for one talented food entrepreneur to win the keys to his newest restaurant franchise, Chicken Guy! in the new series Guy's Chance of a Lifetime. Seven top candidates will participate in an intense, high-stakes job interview to prove they can run the food business in hopes of winning the ultimate chance of lifetime. The fun-filled kid culinary competition Kids Baking Championship returns with a new season on January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by veteran hosts Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, the series welcomes contestants ages 8-11 to put their culinary skills and techniques to the test for a grand prize. Starting January 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT food writer and restaurateur Dan Ahdoot hosts the fast-paced competition series Raid the Fridge as four competitors use only the ingredients from their chosen mystery fridge to create top-notch dishes. They'll have to impress judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa for the grand prize – a fridge full of cash. Noah Cappe returns to share international culinary delights and gastronomic creations in new episodes of Carnival Eats, beginning January 8 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The schedule is rounded out with new competition series Alex vs America debuting January 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by chef Eric Adjepong, skilled competitors will take their best shot at beating accomplished chef Alex Guarnaschelli in culinary battles for the ultimate triumph.

For more information, recipes and inspiration, please visit foodnetwork.ca.

Wall of Chefs is produced by Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company) in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. Executive Producers are John Brunton and Eric Abboud and Series Producer is Erica Lenczner. For Corus Studios and Food Network Canada, Marni Goldman is Executive in Charge of Production, Krista Look is Director of Original Lifestyle Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

