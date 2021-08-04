Food Banks Canada Welcomes Government of Canada's Investments in Emergency Food Security Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, today announced additional funding for food insecurity initiatives across Canada. Food Banks Canada is extremely grateful to be selected by the Government of Canada to disburse funding to the food bank network across Canada. The $100 million investment with $25 million coming through Food Banks Canada will mean that food banks from coast to coast to coast will be able to support their neighbours in need as the economic effects of the pandemic continue to create stress and uncertainty for many in Canada.

"We are very grateful for this investment by the federal government," says Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "We give our heartfelt thanks on behalf of all Canadians struggling with food insecurity, in particular now as the need for food bank services will continue to grow in the months and years to come."

In March 2020, Angus Reid commissioned a poll which found that 14 per cent of Canadians were worried about having to use a food bank or other service providing free food due to the economic downturn. One year later, results from a nationwide poll conducted by Navigator's research firm, Discover, on behalf of Food Banks Canada, demonstrate those concerns may have come to fruition for many Canadians. A year into the pandemic, 13 per cent of Canadians reported that either they or someone in their household accessed free food or meals from a community organization at some point over the previous 12 months. Indigenous and racialized communities, as well as younger adults, were more likely to report needing support.

As we commit to a recovery that prioritizes equity and lasting policy solutions that address poverty and low income, we are grateful for this support that ensures quality, nutritious food is available to those in need in the short-term. Food banks across the country have dealt with increasing operational pressures and declines in food donations while maintaining service throughout the pandemic.

Hatch continues, "During the recovery, it is important to ensure that the most vulnerable people in Canada are not left behind. We need to look after our neighbours in need."

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

