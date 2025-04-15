New Food Banks Canada Election Report Finds 86% of People in Canada Support the Goal of Cutting Food Insecurity in Canada in half by 2030

92% agree no one in Canada should have to go hungry

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In the true North strong and free, 92% of adults agree that no one in Canada should ever have to go hungry – and 84% agree that reducing hunger is a top non-partisan priority for Canada. Support for this priority is high across all political affiliations, age groups, genders and regions.

Those are the key findings of Food Banks Canada's newly released Election Report,* which research leader Pollara fielded between April 1st and 6th, 2025. The new report confirms that 88% believe Canada should set clear targets to reduce hunger and food insecurity.

Canada United on Goal to Cut Food Insecurity in Half by 2030

"This is a time when we're thinking about Canada's future, and federal election candidates are sharing their views on what it means to build a more resilient and compassionate nation," says Food Banks Canada Chief Executive Officer Kirstin Beardsley. "The data is clear that there is strong support for setting the goal of cutting hunger in half by 2030. People care about their neighbours' well-being, and they want action from their government. Most importantly, folks from every region across the country agree that, if we make the right choices, Canada has the resources to reverse soaring food bank visits."

"The real catalyst to reducing hunger in Canada is all of us — the voters, making our voices heard," says Beardsley. "No matter your party, make tackling hunger in Canada your voting priority. This election is about the kind of country we want to be, a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"The data shows that people from all regions are with us. Help us urge our political parties not to overlook one of the most pressing challenges facing Canada today: a crisis level of food insecurity. Join our shared call for change at https://foodbankscanada.ca/election-2025/#elections-act ."

*Election Report Methodology

The survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights as part of its 2025 Election Tracking study, between April 1st and April 6th, 2025. It was administered as a bilingual online survey to a randomly selected sample of 1,043 Canadian adults aged 18 and over. As a general guideline, a probability sample of this size carries a margin of error of ±3.1%, 19 times out of 20. However, the margin of error is larger when analyzing sub-segments of the population. To ensure the results accurately reflect the demographic composition of the Canadian adult population, the data was weighted according to the most recent Census figures for language, gender, age, and region.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people in Canada living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity—while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca

