Food Banks Canada and Saputo join forces to tackle hunger from coast to coast to coast with a $450,000 commitment

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Food Banks Canada is thrilled to announce that it has joined forces with Saputo, one of the top dairy producers in the world, to address hunger from coast to coast to coast.

With a commitment totaling $450,000 over the next three years, Saputo will support Food Banks Canada's work and national mission, providing hope and relief for people facing food insecurity across the country. Through this partnership, Saputo will also contribute to Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program, which brings nutritious, kid-friendly food packs to children during the summer months, ensuring they get what they need to stay healthy and strong when school-based meal programs are unavailable.

Together, Saputo and Food Banks Canada are working towards a simple but urgent mission: building a future where no one in Canada goes hungry.

"As a dairy processor, we believe we have a responsibility to tackle food insecurity and support our communities in growing stronger and more resilient," said Saputo's Haig Poutchigian, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (Canada). "We're proud to partner with Food Banks Canada and to be part of a solution that helps address immediate needs while contributing to long-term change."

Food insecurity has been on the rise in Canada. "The need for food banks in Canada has nearly doubled in only five years, to the point where they will receive over two million visits this month alone," says Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada.

"More than ever, generous partners such as Saputo are critical to the well-being of our communities," Beardsley adds. "Each day for the next three years, their contribution will help ensure that parents can feed their kids, new Canadians can settle in, seniors can fill their cupboards, and struggling people can make ends meet. Our partners also empower us to advocate for changes and take on the root causes of food insecurity."

Learn more about Food Banks Canada and how to lend your support at foodbankscanada.ca.

