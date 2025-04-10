Food Banks Canada and Egg Farmers of Canada Celebrate 25 Years of Giving

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Food bank clients across the country have had access to fresh, nutritious eggs for the past quarter century, thanks to a long-standing partnership between Egg Farmers of Canada and Food Banks Canada. Now, with food bank visits surpassing two million each month—the highest level of all time — this collaboration has never been more crucial. To acknowledge the tremendous contributions and loyalty of partner organizations, like Egg Farmers of Canada, Food Banks Canada is launching a new Partner Milestone Recognition program.

As Food Banks Canada's longest-standing partner, Egg Farmers of Canada, backed by more than 1,200 Canadian egg farmers and farm families from coast to coast, remains dedicated to supporting food banks across the country. Each year, the organization donates millions of eggs, ensuring vulnerable Canadians have access to a nutritious staple food and excellent source of protein. More recently, an annual donation of dried powdered egg has been added to the partnership, allowing the collaboration to reach an increasing number of remote and Northern communities where access to refrigeration may be limited. This year will see a continuation of both fresh and dried powdered egg donations with further expansion into northern communities.

"Canadian egg farmers are incredibly proud to be Food Banks Canada's longest-standing partner. For 25 years, we have worked together to reach Canadians in all parts of our country with nutritious and versatile eggs," said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "These are especially challenging times for many Canadians and families, and we remain committed to working in partnership with the outstanding team at Food Banks Canada to counter hunger and support Canadians experiencing food insecurity."

Egg Farmers of Canada, as well as other commodity groups and food manufacturers, provide large volumes of high-quality donated food and other essential items through our National Food Sharing System. With the help of transportation and warehousing partners, these items are distributed safely and efficiently throughout a network of over 5,500 food banks and community organizations.

Loyal partners like Egg Farmers of Canada allow food banks to plan their food purchases better and ensure they have a consistent supply for our neighbours in need. "The eggs provided by this program are critical in helping those who access our food bank to meet basic nutritional requirements," explains Krista Rao of the Welcome Inn Community Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. "They are a source of protein and nutrients that so many of our community members depend on. We are so grateful for the national egg program."

"We all know that eliminating food insecurity in Canada is no small undertaking. Thankfully, we have partners like Egg Farmers of Canada, who have stepped up year after year to support us with this challenge," said Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. "The work we do is only possible alongside our partners. We admire the generous, caring farmers from coast to coast to coast who have been sharing their products and helping communities to thrive."

"Food Banks Canada is immensely proud to recognize the milestone contribution of Egg Farmers of Canada and to celebrate their 25 years of relieving hunger today and preventing hunger tomorrow," she continues. "On behalf of Food Banks Canada, the food bank network and those we serve, thank you for your contributions and commitment as we work towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity—while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more, or follow us on social media.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information, or follow them on social media.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada

For media inquiries or interviews: Food Banks Canada, Debra Quinn, [email protected], 647-985-7162; Egg Farmers of Canada, Elissa Zaks, [email protected], 343-777-6433