Food Banks Canada Partners With SkipTheDishes To Launch Winter Charity Campaign

Campaign set to deliver $1 for every order placed on the Skip network

on December 19 to Food Banks Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Food Banks Canada, the country's national food bank network, is partnering with SkipTheDishes, Canada's most trusted food delivery app, on its biggest ever holiday charity campaign. On December 19, SkipTheDishes will donate $1 for every order placed on its network to Food Banks Canada to help support our most vulnerable neighbours across the country.

After a $1 million dollar donation at the start of the pandemic, this campaign will strengthen Skip's support of Food Banks Canada, seeing them work together again on initiatives like their Giving Tuesday campaign, earlier this month. With the pandemic creating significant impacts to food banks nationally, Skip's contributions will help provide additional, meaningful support to our communities across the country.

"This year has placed significant pressures on food banks, especially in advance of the holidays, as people face hardships from the pandemic throughout the country," says Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "Food insecurity is not just a COVID-19 issue, and this support from SkipTheDishes will help to ensure food banks have the support they need to feed our communities at this critical time."

"Making food accessible to Canadians is at the heart of what we do. This support for Food Banks Canada will help to continue to provide urgently needed assistance to those most in need," says Kevin Edwards. "Throughout this difficult year we have worked tirelessly to support our communities across Canada, and are proud to continue this support during the challenging winter months."

As part of a global campaign, Skip and its parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com will work with charities in 17 markets across the globe to ensure that the contributions reach those most in need in the communities where the company operates, and is their biggest ever charity campaign to support the hungry this winter.

Supporting Canadians through this crisis remains a priority for both Food Banks Canada and SkipTheDishes. From the start of the pandemic, Skip has provided over $30 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives and is committed to keeping food delivery accessible while remaining the only national food delivery network to have no added service fees for customers.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, as a system we've sourced and shared almost 1.5 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared over $100 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 30,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

