Food Banks Canada CEO Chris Hatch Appointed to The Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CEO of Food Banks Canada, Chris Hatch, has been appointed to the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council which will provide a critical forum to engage food, community and agriculture leaders on how to collectively build a better food system for all Canadians. It will also provide advice to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food on current and emerging issues.

The Council will be a key component of the Food Policy for Canada and will bring together 24 experts and stakeholders from a variety of sectors, including the agriculture and food sector, health, academia, and non-profit organizations.

Canada's food system is resilient and innovative, sustains our environment and supports our economy.

"I am pleased to be included in this vital conversation," explained Chris Hatch, "Our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry is in line with the goals of this newly created council. I hope to make continued progress towards improved food security within our country, and eventually, an end to hunger altogether. Working collaboratively at all levels and within all sectors is essential to make this a reality."

Chris Hatch has been in the position of Chief Executive Officer – Food Banks Canada, since January 2018.

Besides currently leading the Canadian network of food banks, which includes over 3000 community agencies, Chris has significant hands-on food banking experience, including leadership roles at The Mississauga Food Bank as Executive Director and Board Chair. He is also a past Board Chair of the Ontario Association of Food Banks.

The food bank network across Canada has their finger on the pulse of the state of food insecurity in the nation, how it affects the lives of Canadians, and has concrete ideas and solutions to move the needle to affect real change.

Appointees to the newly formed Advisory Council will also support the Food Policy's vision that: All people in Canada are able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious, and culturally diverse food.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

