Food Banks Canada and SkipTheDishes join forces for their Third Annual Winter Charity Campaign

SkipTheDishes, in partnership with Food Banks Canada, will donate $1 for every order placed on Giving Tuesday, in addition to their $100,000 matching-donation commitment

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of Giving Tuesday and in the spirit of giving back, Food Banks Canada and SkipTheDishes are partnering to help families in need, with Skip donating $1 for every order placed on their network on November 29 to Food Banks Canada.

Getting involved is easy and hassle free for all Canadians: simply head to the Skip website or open the app on November 29 and place an order. Skip will then automatically donate $1 per order to Food Banks Canada for each order placed. Whether it's ordering dinner for the family, or getting lunch delivered to the office, Canadians can feel good about ordering Skip on November 29, knowing they're helping to make a difference.

This is Skip's third consecutive year working with Food Banks Canada on their Winter Charity Campaign, which has provided more than 3.6 million meals across Canada. Both organizations continue to share the common goal of creating immediate and long-term solutions to combat food insecurity.

Currently, 1 in 7 Canadians experience food insecurity

Today, 33.1 per cent of food bank users are children, while representing only 20% of the population

Food bank visits have increased by 35 per cent since 2019, with 1.46 million visits to food banks in March 2022 alone.

alone. In 2022, the goal is to raise enough funds to provide 1 million meals

"We are extremely appreciative that Canadians continue to open their wallets and pantries to generously support food banks across Canada," says Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. "We're thrilled to work with SkipTheDishes again this year, and proud to join forces and work toward our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"The holidays can be a challenging time for Canadians and we're humbled to create a platform that allows Skip users to support both their communities and favourite local restaurants," says Howard Migdal, CEO, SkipTheDishes. "As a Canadian company, we are incredibly proud to enter into our third consecutive partnership with Food Banks Canada, directly impacting those in need across the country."

For the third annual Winter Charity campaign, Food Banks Canada and Skip are calling on Canadians to support them in their fight to end hunger in Canada, through donating or placing an order on Giving Tuesday. Food Banks Canada leads the country's national food bank network and is glad to celebrate its Winter Charity Campaign with Skip, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, with a goal of donating 2.3 million pounds of food this holiday season.

If you are not able to place a Skip order on Giving Tuesday, you can also donate directly to Food Banks Canada on November 29th, where Skip will match contributions up to a total of $100,000.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

