LAVAL, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is partnering with MONTONI to develop a mixed-use project in Laval featuring industrial and residential buildings.

Strategically located on the west side of Highway 15, between Chomedey and Dagenais West Boulevards, this 3.9 million-square-foot site was previously home to a drive-in movie theatre. Current zoning allows for the construction of buildings for light industrial, warehousing, distribution and wholesale businesses, as well as residential development on a portion of the site. The first building is expected to break ground as early as this year.

This project comes amid a growing scarcity of industrial land and a shortfall of millions of square feet of commercial space in Greater Montréal. Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to find industrial space to grow their businesses, a trend that is expected to continue.

In keeping with their commitment to sustainable development, the partners will develop this land according to the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices by constructing buildings that respect the principles of sustainable development, including the protection of natural wetlands and LEED certification.

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. A proud holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for more than 20 years, Groupe Montoni has secured itself a prime position, holding large land portfolios across the Greater Montréal area. The company stands out for its full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. Among projects under way, it is targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet and net-zero-carbon accreditation for nearly 2 million square feet. In addition, MONTONI has committed to making environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria a permanent strategic reflex.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of December 31, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 43 projects worth $4.8 billion under development or construction, with the latter ultimately creating 27,150 jobs. It also had 65 portfolio properties under management and 3.7 million square feet of land for development. The Fonds immobilier has invested $291 million to date in social, community and affordable housing projects. The organization is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

