An increase of $4.60 since June 21, 2024

Highlights for the 6-month period ended November 30, 2024:

6-month return: 7.8%

12-month return: 14.1%

Annual compound return: 4.5% (3-year), 6.6% (5-year) and 7.3% (10-year)

Share value: $63.71 (up $4.60 since June 21, 2024 and $7.87 since December 21, 2023 )

(up since and since ) 6-month comprehensive income: $1.6 billion

Net assets grow to $21.7 billion

Investments of $444 million to support the Québec economy

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - For the first six months of its 2024-2025 financial year, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ posted comprehensive income (profit) of $1.6 billion for the benefit of its 795,374 savers. Share value is now $63.71, representing a shareholder return of 7.8% for the 6-month period ended November 30, 2024. During this period, the Fonds invested $444 million to support the Québec economy.

The Fonds' compound shareholder return (excluding tax credits) as at November 30, 2024, is 14.1% for 1 year, 4.5% for 3 years, 6.6% for 5 years and 7.3% for 10 years.

"The results we are unveiling today reflect market trends over the past six months. Even though economic activity has begun to recover after slowing in 2023, a number of challenges lie ahead for many Quebecers and companies as the international situation is causing uncertainty. The Fonds de solidarité FTQ will continue to be there for them. In addition to creating value for the portfolio, we believe that the current situation demands that we deliver societal returns that improve our community. This is what our teams are striving to do, whether by keeping local companies here, by investing in sustainable real estate, and in affordable and social housing, or by mobilizing to ensure Quebecers enjoy a decent retirement," said Janie Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Making business transfers a priority

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is making business transfers a priority in order to continue ensuring the economic and social prosperity of Québec and all its regions. Next year, an estimated 1,000 businesses will be sold, a number that will increase in the years ahead. These companies are important to both our economy and to the vitality of our regions.

That is why the Fonds has recently taken a number of initiatives in connection with business transfers, including making a $25 million investment to extend the Fonds d'investissement pour la relève agricole (FIRA), a fund aimed at the next generation of farmers, a driving force in all our regions.

As well, the Fonds network came together to support the family buy-out of TTI Climatisation, a Longueuil-based family business specializing in the distribution of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Both the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ and the Fonds' head office invested to ease the family transition, accelerate the company's growth and expand the range of services offered to HVAC contractors.

The long-term growth of SMEs, including business transfert, is part of the of the six societal returns which allow the Fonds to measure its impact in addressing some of Québec's socio-economic challenges. Published in October, "Our Impact" presents some of the actions taken by the Fonds over the last year.

At least $75 million in one-time bank withdrawals or pre-authorized bank withdrawals

On December 4th, 2024, the Fonds announced a new random selection process for at least $75 million in one-time bank withdrawals or pre-authorized bank withdrawals ("OBW" and "PBW").

Those wishing to subscribe by way of a one-time bank withdrawals or a new pre-authorized bank withdrawal request will first need to register on the Fonds's website before January 24th, 2025. All Quebecers who are 18 years or older, whether they are new or existing Fonds shareholders, may participate up to an amount of $5,000 in the random selection process.

Following the random selection, the selected individuals will receive a one-time code beginning on January 27th, 2025. They will have 5 days to subscribe by way of a one-time bank withdrawals, or by making a new request for withdrawals, all having been completed by May 31, 2025.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model founded over 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of 795,374 shareholders-savers.

With net assets of $21.7 billion as at November 30, 2024, the Fonds supports close to 4,000 companies, both directly and indirectly through venture and development capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

Please read the prospectus before subscribing for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained online at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the offices of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed, their value changes and past performance may not be repeated.

The subscription for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ may give rise to labour-sponsored fund tax credits. The tax credits amount to 30%, namely 15% at the Québec level and 15% at the federal level, and are limited to $1,500 per fiscal year, which represents a $5,000 subscription for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 514 703-5587, [email protected]