The Fonds reiterates its financial and moral support for women victims of domestic violence

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is marking the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women by reiterating its support in the fight against domestic violence. To that end, the Fonds will implement an action plan that will leverage its influence and strengths to put an end to violence against women.

In addition to the $400,000 donated to 16 shelters in 9 Québec regions, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has obtained the Milieux de travail alliés contre la violence conjugale (Allied Workplaces Against Domestic Violence) certification, an initiative of the Regroupement des maisons de femmes victimes de violence conjugale (Association of Women's Shelters for Victims of Domestic Violence). To obtain this certification, companies must show their commitment to protecting employees who identify themselves as victims. The highest distinction awarded by the Regroupement, it includes personalized support to teach employees how to look for signs of domestic violence, and workshops and tools to understand and take action against domestic violence in the workplace.

"Every day, thanks to the exceptional employees and volunteers of organizations that fight domestic violence, women manage to get out of their environment, but this is only the tip of the iceberg and the needs are great. This is why we also want to support the construction of new shelters and housing for women victims and their families," said Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

A campaign to make a difference

The Fonds has launched an awareness campaign under the theme s'entourer pour s'en sortir (surround yourself with others to get out of the situation), three victims of domestic violence talk about their time in a shelter to show that shelters offer resources, respect, safety and hope. This campaign, which will be broadcast on various digital platforms, encourages those who identify with these women's testimonials to reach out for help to get out.

"Each donation to a shelter helps empower the women they support. Every commitment made by the workplace or other partners helps to weave a safety net around the victims. Companies can have a huge impact on the cause, and the Fonds de solidarité is a good example of this," said Annick Brazeau, President of the Regroupement des maisons de femmes victimes de violence conjugale.

About the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

Through its mission to educate, raise awareness and defend rights, the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale helps change legislation and policies to better protect women and children affected by domestic violence. On the prevention front, the Regroupement deploys a range of strategies to help all actors in Québec society to better understand, detect and act on domestic violence. For more information: https://maisons-femmes.qc.ca/.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds has supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

