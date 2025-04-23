MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - This winter, Canada was on the verge of becoming one of the pioneer countries in the criminalization of coercive control. To date, only a handful of jurisdictions worldwide have taken this step: England and Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and a few American and Australian states.

On the eve of the prorogation of parliament, a major bill was about to pass the final stages before royal assent, after being unanimously adopted by the House of Commons. The bill was about to introduce a new offense recognizing all dimensions of domestic violence, beyond physical assault, harassment, or threats. It would recognize a series of behaviors aimed at isolating, terrifying, controlling, and depriving an intimate partner of their freedom. It would acknowledge the serious harm these behaviors inflict on the right to security and freedom of women and children, who are the main victims.

The causal effect between coercive control and danger is now well established: in more than 90% of femicide cases, there was coercive control. For almost one in three victims, murder or attempted murder was the first act of physical violence.

Putting domestic violence back on the political agenda

With Bill C-332, thousands of victims of domestic violence were about to breathe a sigh of relief: what they have endured for years, without any legal recourse, would finally be recognized and punished by law. But political circumstances thwarted this long-awaited bill.

The criminalization of coercive control had consensus among all federal parties, after years of efforts by various actors. The recognition of the severity and danger of these controlling behaviors, that often persist for years, was within our reach.

Today, in the context of this federal campaign, several associations of women shelter implore party leaders to commit, without a shadow of a doubt, to introduce a new bill in the next legislature to create a criminal offense of coercive control. This bill should build on the numerous works and consultations already carried out, which had general support in the House of Commons.

It is the opportunity to promote a Canada that acts concretely in favor of gender equality and that positions itself as a leader in the elimination of violence against women.

Mr. Blanchet, Mr. Carney, Mr. Pedneault, Mr. Poilièvre, Mr. Singh: it is time to speak loudly and affirm Canada's leadership.

Signatory organizations:

Louise Riendeau, Co-head of Policy and Public Affairs, Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale (Québec)

Jo-Anne Dusel, Executive Director, Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) (Saskatchewan)

Maïra Martin, Executive Director, Action ontarienne contre la violence faite aux femmes (Ontario)

Maureen Levangie, Executive Director, Domestic Violence Association of New Brunswick (New-Brunswick)

Manon Monastesse, Executive Director, Fédération des maisons d'hébergement pour femmes (Québec)

Amy S. FitzGerald, Executive Director, BC Society of Transition Houses (BCSTH) (British Columbia)

Nomazulu Khumalo, A/Executive Director (for Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay), YWCA NWT (Northwest Territories)

Hayfa Ben Miloud – Intervention-Research and Training Coordinator – Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale (Québec)

Catherine (Cat) Champagne – Executive Director, Alberta Council of Women's Shelters (ACWS)

