MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 12, 2025, ballet dancer Maude Sabourin will present MUSES, a unique benefit show at Salle Pierre-Mercure, UQAM. The event will showcase the talents of some of our finest female creators, while supporting an essential cause: profits from the evening will be donated to the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.

For the occasion, Margie Gillis, Louise Lecavalier, Diana León, Anne Plamondon, Carol Prieur and Maude Sabourin will be presenting choreographic excerpts, while singer Ingrid St-Pierre will be offering a captivating musical performance.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to discover the next generation of dancers, with a new creation specially conceived for the event, performed by four graduates of the École supérieure de ballet du Québec.

The funds raised will enable the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale to pursue its essential mission: to raise public awareness, train professionals in justice, health, community, education and social services, and advocate for better resources and public policies in the fight against domestic violence. Every donation helps strengthen this essential safety net.

For Maude Sabourin, this show has a very special meaning. Having herself gone through a period of isolation and psychological violence, she wants to offer a space of light and hope to women.

MUSES promises to be a vibrant evening of emotion and solidarity, where dance and music unite for a cause that more than ever deserves our full attention.

« With this show, Maude Sabourin highlights female voices, bodies in motion, stories reinvented. She shows that women are not defined by the violence they have suffered, rather by their ability to create, to rise up and to express themselves freely. This show is not just an artistic event: it's a message of support and hope for thousands of women. Knowing that artists create, dance and commit themselves on their behalf can give hope to those who feel alone or invisible. »

- Annick Brazeau, President of the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

About Maude Sabourin

Trained at the École Supérieure de Ballet du Québec before joining the prestigious Ballets de Monte-Carlo, she quickly became première dancer and performed on the world's greatest stages. She had the opportunity to work with legendary choreographers such as Jiri Kylian, Marco Goecke, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and William Forsythe.

In 2018, after an international career, she joins Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal as principal dancer and continues to elevate her practice by training young artists. Maude also became the artistic director of The Dance Lab, an organization that enables her to organize workshops and master classes, the profits from which are donated to humanitarian causes. She also created the online platform The Ballet Cure, to enable everyone to explore ballet at home. In 2024, Maude was featured in the exhibition Portraits et mode - Photographes du Québec au-delà des frontières at the McCord Museum, an exceptional collaboration with photographer Carl Lessard.

About Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

In 2025, domestic violence remains a daily reality for too many women. Worldwide, one woman in three will experience violence at the hands of an intimate partner, according to the WHO. In Quebec, 75% of victims of domestic violence and 100% of victims of domestic homicide are women, according to the latest statistics.



In recent years, the number of cases of domestic violence reported to the police has exploded, and the demand for help from SOS violence conjugale is at an all-time high.



Shelters offer essential refuge, specialized support and a chance to rebuild a life free of violence. But these shelters are at full capacity, 365 days a year. The network is no longer able to meet all the demands for accompaniment, support, consultation and awareness-raising.



Supporting the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale means reinforcing a network that is united, coordinated and committed to defending women's rights, breaking the isolation they feel and helping them make a lasting break from violence. It means opening new doors for those fleeing violence.

Consult the press release : https://app.mailerlite.com/h9m2q0x8z1

Download images : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Z19e442rz9rnm3rOcYGYC4odteOmh-_l

Tickets : https://centrepierrepeladeau.tuxedobillet.com/main/muses/20250612193000

SOURCE Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

Information: Sheila Skaiem - Publicist, [email protected], (514) 572-8687