NAMAKOR invests to help Québec manufacturers grow their business abroad

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - With a commitment of up to $20 million US, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ (the "Fonds") has become the lead investor in NAMAKOR Holdings, a private equity firm focused on mid-market Québec companies and business succession.

NAMAKOR Holdings

"Founded in 2015 by Quebecers Patrick Dussault and Stéphane Huot, - where Abhi Capoor is also a key partner—NAMAKOR invests in mid-market manufacturing companies to drive their international growth. Its current portfolio includes five investments in Québec. The firm has offices in Montréal, Tampa Bay, and Boston, with the majority of its team based in Québec."

"Québec's financial sector needs to develop greater expertise in meeting the needs of mid-market companies and in business succession. Thanks to the experience of its management team, the concentration of investments in Québec and its ability to create value, NAMAKOR is a partner of choice for the Fonds to better meet the market's needs. At a time when succession is a pressing economic issue for Québec, we are proud to partner with NAMAKOR to support the growth and sustainability of local businesses," said Philippe P. Huneault, Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing, Fund Management and Chief International Business Development Officer, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"The Fonds de solidarité FTQ's investment in NAMAKOR Holdings reinforces our mission to support and accelerate the growth of mid-market Québec businesses. Succession planning and business continuity are critical challenges for the manufacturing sector, and with this partnership, we are well-positioned to help companies navigate these transitions while driving sustainable expansion. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to create lasting value for Québec entrepreneurs and the broader economy", said Stephane Huot, Managing Partner at Namakor Holdings.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of 795,374 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.7 billion as at November 30, 2024, the Fonds supports nearly 4,000 companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

About NAMAKOR

NAMAKOR Holdings is recognized for its deep operational expertise and strategic approach to SME acquisitions in the North American manufacturing sector. By integrating high-performing leadership teams and implementing measures to enhance operational efficiency, drive revenue growth, and accelerate both organic and strategic expansion, NAMAKOR creates long-term value. The firm partners with SME owners and managers looking to scale their businesses and explore alternative financing solutions. Through targeted investments, NAMAKOR provides hands-on operational support and access to an extensive network of business relationships, ensuring sustainable growth and value creation.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Press contact: Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Geneviève Jutras, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, [email protected], 438 458-3946; Namakor Holdings, Audrey Chiniara,, Vice President, Business Development, 514 207-2624, [email protected]