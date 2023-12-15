QUÉBEC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Thirty-three projects across Québec's northern regions will receive over $3.6 million in financial assistance from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). These projects amount to investments of nearly $10.5 million north of the 49th parallel.

The announcement was made today by Mrs Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord. This funding will help meet priority needs identified by northern communities.

Of the 33 projects selected, 18 are from the Côte-Nord region, two from the northern part of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 11 from Nord-du-Québec: eight from Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and three from Nunavik. Two projects span across two or more northern regions. Read the complete list of selected projects on the government's portal, Québec.ca.

These projects will vitalize Québec's North thanks to a wide range of projects in areas such as sustainable tourism, the North's unique housing situation, and its approach to waste management.

Since December 2020, the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques has funded 171 local projects, totalling investments of nearly $48.5 million north of the 49th parallel. This new contribution reinforces our commitment to support sustainable development and regional growth.

Quotes:

« We are delighted to announce this funding round totalling over $3.6 million from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. This fund allows the implementation of promising projects in northern communities. Selected projects contribute to the sustainable development of the territory north of the 49th parallel through initiatives that meet local populations' genuine needs. »

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

« This call for projects has once again garnered an enthusiastic response from organizations and businesses, proving the vitality of the north and the importance of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. The Société du Plan Nord is proud to support these local projects, which will have a concrete impact on their communities and regions. We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition. »

Patrick Beauchesne, President and CEO of Société du Plan Nord

Highlights:

This was FIN's fifth call for projects. Coordinated by Société du Plan Nord, the FIN has invested $16.9 million since December 2020 .

since . The Société du Plan Nord's mission is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of Quebec's northern territory following government guidelines. It does so in consultation with representatives of the region, indigenous communities, and the private sector.

