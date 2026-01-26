SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Jean-François Simard, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and the minister responsible for Société du Plan Nord, has announced an investment of $33.4 million to support 25 significant projects in Quebec's northern region. The total economic benefits of these projects, including contributions from developers and partners, total $167.6 million.

These grants from the Gouvernement du Québec are made possible by the opportunity budget of the Société du Plan Nord, a financial tool designed to support large-scale northern projects that address the issues and needs of communities north of the 49th parallel.

In the Côte-Nord, a total of $9.1 million will be allocated to eleven projects. Eleven projects in the Nord-du-Québec will receive $19.9 million in funding. Two projects in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean will receive $4.2 million in funding. Finally, an inter-regional project will receive $270,000 in support.

Quotes:

"I am very proud to announce this support through the opportunity budget, an important financial tool of the Société du Plan Nord that directly contributes toward placing the northern region at the heart of our future. This tool allows us to offer essential support to communities to enable them to carry out large-scale projects that address their current priorities. I look forward to seeing these inspiring projects come to life."

Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"With these calls for projects, we can once again witness the innovation shown by organizations and entrepreneurs in the Côte-Nord. Congratulations to the promoters of the selected projects. This $9.1 million in regional support from our government will benefit all of our communities. I look forward to seeing these promising projects take shape!"

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Family and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis

"The opportunity budget coordinated by the Société du Plan Nord will support eleven more major projects in Northern Quebec. This represents an investment of $19.9 million in our region, which is excellent news! Congratulations to the developers for their proactive efforts."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit, and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The announced investments for the construction of a new fire station and an extension of the bike path demonstrate our commitment toward improving public safety and promoting sustainable mobility in the region. Supported by the Société du Plan Nord, these projects will directly contribute to improving the quality of life of the residents of northern Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean."

Eric Girard, Minister Delegate for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Highlights:

Selected projects and the amount allocated for each:

Côte-Nord

Entreprise Lefebvre Industri-AL Inc. has expanded its storage space and will acquire new equipment. The addition of RAME technology will enable the company to recycle all types of aluminum residues from primary aluminum smelters. ($300,000)

Ville de Fermont has renovated the athletics track and two soccer fields in Parc du Ruisseau. The project also includes converting the athletics track into an ice oval during the winter. ($220,243)

Granijem Inc., based in Baie-Comeau, has acquired a new CNC machining centre and will use equipment to automate certain processes, enhancing both safety and efficiency in production. ($211,410)

Coopérative communautaire de Fruits de mer de la Basse-Côte-Nord has acquired and installed automation equipment for its seafood processing plant in Harrington Harbour. ($200,000)

Deric Immobilier Inc. is developing a new maritime terminal in La Tabatière to improve transportation between Kegaska and Vieux-Fort. ($334,000)

Les Habitations Manicouagan is constructing a building with 56 affordable housing units in Baie-Comeau. These units will be allocated to individuals and families with modest incomes. ($4,800,000)

Cégep de Sept-Îles, in collaboration with the Centre d'expertise ferroviaire RAIL, will develop eight new training programs to meet the needs of local businesses. ($593,705)

The Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau is constructing a multi-cargo warehouse to increase the port's storage capacity. ($1,250,000)

The Centre d'expérimentation et de développement en forêt boréale (CEDFOB) in Baie-Comeau will undertake a research project aimed at developing beekeeping in northern environments. ($250,386)

The Uapishka Station is modernizing its lodge and will add an employee wing, enhancing the customer experience and promoting sustainable tourism in Manicouagan while celebrating Innu culture. ($694,500)

Les Chalets Didoche in Havre-Saint-Pierre will double its accommodation capacity by adding tiny homes and renovating electrical systems, water treatment facilities, and outdoor amenities. ($250,000)

Nord-du-Québec

Ville de Chibougamau is constructing a new municipal garage to centralize operations, provide a safe working environment for employees, and offer improved services to the community. ($4,927,560)

Maison des jeunes Sac-Ados in Chibougamau will build a new 335-square-metre facility to meet the needs of the organization and local youth. ($918,045)

Éco-centre Taïga Inc. has acquired the necessary equipment to recover and recycle uncontaminated concrete waste. A service point along the Trans-Taïga Road will be established to facilitate processing in this area. ($200,000)

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or is constructing a pavilion to enhance food service and accommodation options for Cree patients from Eeyou Istchee receiving healthcare in Val-d'Or ($4,938,933).

The Cree Nation of Oujé-Bougoumou is building a two-storey shopping centre that will include a grocery store, post office, hunting and fishing shop, as well as rental offices. ($4,000,000)

Société Niskamoon continues its research on the decline of seagrass beds from Cap Jones to Rupert Bay, while testing various restoration approaches. ($244,120)

Ville de Chibougamau will modernize its municipal arena to meet current standards by undertaking electrical and mechanical upgrades, as well as renovating the reception area, hallways, and bar. ($1,715,921)

FaunENord has acquired Éco-camping de Chibougamau to enhance its accommodation offerings and will install a tourist information kiosk along with a boat washing station. ($237,202)

The Association coopérative de Poste de la Baleine is renovating its general store and adding a new section along with an adjacent warehouse in Kuujjuarapik. ($2,000,000)

The Inuulitsivik Health and Social Services Centre in Puvirnituq will acquire two tanker trucks and a garage to facilitate the transportation of potable water and wastewater to its users. ($382,321)

The Qimutjuit Men's Association in Kuujjuarapik will organize seasonal camps aimed at promoting Inuit culture and knowledge transfer. These camps will be open to everyone and will focus on traditional cooking, crafts, tool-making, as well as survival, hunting, and subsistence fishing techniques. ($300,000)

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Régie intermunicipale GEANT will construct a new fire station to serve the western sector of the Maria-Chapdelaine MRC, including Normandin, Girardville, Saint-Thomas-Didyme, Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines, and Albanel, up to Lake Mistassini. ($3,584,200)

The Parc régional des Grandes-Rivières of Lake Saint-Jean will pave a 15 km section of cycling path through the Quatre-Chutes area, leading to the northern municipality of Girardville. ($597,381)

Northern territory

Club d'Auto-neige de Chibougamau Inc. has rebuilt the bridges along the Trans-Québec 93 trail, allowing the resumption of snowmobiling activities between Nord-du-Québec, the northern regions of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. ($270,000)

The Société du Plan Nord is dedicated to fostering the integrated and coherent development of Quebec's northern territory, in alignment with the guidelines established by the government. This mission is carried out in collaboration with representatives from the affected regions, Indigenous nations, and the private sector.

