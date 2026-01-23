SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Sixty-five projects from all of Québec's northern regions will receive more than $8 million in financial support from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). These projects will generate total investments north of the 49th parallel of over $15.9 million.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Jean-François Simard, made the announcement today in Sept-Îles. The financial support will showcase the region, adding momentum to northern communities and the development of solutions based on applied research.

Of the 65 selected projects, 37 are from the Côte-Nord, 4 from the north of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 22 from the Nord-du-Québec regions. Two projects involve more than one of Québec's northern regions. The full list of selected initiatives is available on the Québec.ca portal.

All the selected projects will revitalize Québec's northern territories. Initiatives cover a wide range of areas, including family and senior services, public safety, biodiversity protection, transportation and tourism infrastructure development and economic diversification.

Since December 2020, the FIN has propelled 260 projects undertaken by local and regional partners, generating investments of nearly $79 million north of the 49th parallel. This new support reinforces our commitment to sustainable development and prosperity in northern regions.

Quote:

"I'm delighted to announce over $5.5 million from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, managed by the Société du Plan Nord, for the active implementation of structuring projects in northern communities in line with government sustainable development objectives for our northern territories. Congratulations to the promoters for their vision and commitment to their communities."

─Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

Highlight :

The mission of the Société du Plan Nord is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of northern Quebec, in accordance with the guidelines defined by the government. This is done in consultation with representatives of the regions and Indigenous nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

