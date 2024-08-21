QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sixteen projects in the Nord-du-Québec region will receive nearly $1.8 million in financial support from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects represent a total investment of nearly $4.3 million in the region.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement today. This financial support will help meet priority needs identified by Nord-du-Québec communities.

Of the Northern Quebec projects selected, nine are from Eeyou Istchee James Bay and seven from Nunavik. The projects selected cover a wide range of areas, including health services, housing and environmental knowledge.

In total, 46 initiatives from Quebec territory north of the 49th parallel will be supported. This is the FIN's sixth call for projects. Under the responsibility of the Société du Plan Nord, the FIN has enabled direct investments totalling $22.5 million since December 2020.

Quote:

"The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, managed by the Société du Plan Nord, is an important tool for the sustainable development of the North. This sixth call for projects once again demonstrated the high level of engagement in the Nord-du-Québec region. The initiatives selected will contribute to the development of northern communities and the promotion of the territory."

- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"I'm delighted to see the level of excitement among proponents as this call for projects from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques is closing. The financial support granted to a wide range of initiatives by the Société du Plan Nord enables organizations and entrepreneurs to have a tangible impact in the field. This is excellent news for the vitality of Nord-du-Québec."

- Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region

"The funds announced today for organizations in the Ungava riding are important for them to accomplish their mission. I can't wait to see what the Société du Plan Nord's support will enable them to achieve in the communities. "

- Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

Highlights:

Here is the list of selected initiatives from Eeyou Istchee James Bay and the amounts awarded:

The city of Lebel -sur-Quévillon will acquire and renovate a building to house a dental and optometry health cooperative. ($500,000)

-sur-Quévillon will acquire and renovate a building to house a dental and optometry health cooperative. The Comptoir familial Seconde Vie Matagami will improve the services it offers to the public by renovating its premises, making them more functional and safer for its volunteers. ($8,777)

BoréA DécouVERTE, whose mission is to educate the public about the potential of the forest's natural resources, will develop sustainable tourist circuits aimed at provincial, national and international clientele. ($100,000)

The Corporation des loisirs de Chapais has set up a creative and inclusive cultural mediation workshop to forge links between art, local history and sustainable development. ($1,792)

has set up a creative and inclusive cultural mediation workshop to forge links between art, local history and sustainable development. The community of Radisson will set up a videoconferencing room adapted to the needs of citizens and organizations. This room will not only enable the population to benefit from remote health and social services. ($91,700)

will set up a videoconferencing room adapted to the needs of citizens and organizations. This room will not only enable the population to benefit from remote health and social services. The Maison de la Famille Le Petit Train Inc. in Chapais will convert its garage into a semi-industrial kitchen, transforming supermarket leftovers and redistributing them to people in need. ($100,000)

will convert its garage into a semi-industrial kitchen, transforming supermarket leftovers and redistributing them to people in need. FaunENord will collect data on the reproductive cycles of reptiles and amphibians in order to adapt standardized inventory protocols to the realities of northern Québec. ($98,584)

The Cree Nation of Waswanipi will monitor the presence of American marten in quality habitats, taking into account the impact of forest fires and climate change in data analysis. ($100,000)

will monitor the presence of American marten in quality habitats, taking into account the impact of forest fires and climate change in data analysis. In order to take ownership of research initiatives in Eeyou Istchee, the Cree Nation Government will invest in the development of a research institute. ($100,000)

Here is the list of selected initiatives from Nunavik and the amounts awarded:

Community Health Solutions TLS Nunavik will set up a trilingual online store to promote the sale of Inuit handicrafts, in support of community social health. ($90,000)

The Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre will draw up plans and specifications for the construction of an Inuit cultural workshop adjacent to the main building. ($100,000)

The Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre will carry out a project involving the purchase of sports and outdoor equipment to set up a therapeutic family program, combining activities and healing. ($89,901)

Hébergement communautaire Ungava will adapt the plans and specifications required for the construction of a new mixed housing facility adapted to its mental health clientele, in Kuujjuaq . ($100,000)

. Sirivik will acquire furniture and equipment for the professional community kitchen, four-season greenhouse, hydroponic container, office and meeting spaces at its new food sovereignty reference centre in Inukjuak . ($100,000)

. The Makivvik Corporation will conduct analyses of the water and wildlife of the George River watershed. ($100,000)

Production Innu Assi will document the skills and know-how of the elders in the Inuit village of Quaqtaq , collecting testimonials to preserve this intangible heritage for future generations. ($100,000)

