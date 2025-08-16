SCHEFFERVILLE, QC, Aug. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region and MNA for Duplessis, Kateri Champagne Jourdain, attended festivities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Schefferville municipality. During the celebrations, she announced, on behalf of Maïté Blanchette Vézina, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and the Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, a series of government initiatives aimed at recognizing the resilience and commitment of this community to its territorial development.

One of these northern initiatives, the Société's Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, has provided financial support to three projects that came to fruition at the same time as this significant anniversary.

The Société du Plan Nord entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to address the challenges identified by the city and the RCM of Caniapiscau. A budget of $1,125,000 was allocated to support projects addressing concerns about municipal water infrastructure, access to Mount Uapishka and illegal dumping sites. A call for proposals will be announced shortly.

Additionally, a $100,000 grant went towards creating a children's playground at Parc des Ailes. The playground has improved existing facilities and provides a safe place to play and to hold intergenerational gatherings and activities that foster connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

In addition, a grant of $35,000 was awarded to the virtual museum to launch an immersive exhibition (Une montée vers le Nord) featuring the memories and stories of the pioneers of Schefferville. Already online at https://museevirtuel.schefferville.ca/, the exhibition covers events from the 1946 prospecting period to the present day, and will look at the region's future potential.

Quotes:

"As the minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, I extend my warmest greetings to the citizens of Schefferville on its 70th anniversary. I feel it was important for me to be here, to celebrate and honour your history that inspires us all through your resilience and collective involvement. Schefferville stands as a powerful symbol of Quebec's north, with its unique heritage, significant challenges to tackle together and promising potential for strategic development. "

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis

"The 70th anniversary of Schefferville is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of an entire community in building a strong, welcoming and forward-looking environment. The Société du Plan Nord is proud to support this northern municipality in its ambitions and to contribute meaningfully to its sustainable development."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord and the Société de développement de la Baie-James

"I am proud that our government supports this significant agreement, which will benefit the communities of the RMC of Caniapiscau. This is a fantastic way to improve residents' quality of life and to boost the vitality of this rich territory. The 70th anniversary of Schefferville is a golden opportunity to celebrate the city, its essential role and its unique character. Thank you to all the partners who have made this agreement possible."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

About the Société du Plan Nord

The mission of the Société du Plan Nord is to contribute to the integrated, cohesive development of Quebec's northern territory, within a focus on sustainable development. The Société du Plan Nord plays a pivotal role in applying the Quebec government's 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan.

