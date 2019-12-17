Fondaction Suspens Lump-Sum Contributions Until May 31, 2020

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Effective today, December 17, at 12:01 a.m., and until the end of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020, Fondaction will no longer accept lump-sum contributions.

Contributions through systematic savings, i.e. via payroll deductions or preauthorized debits, are not affected by this suspension. The systematic savings method is available at any time. Shareholders can still contribute by preauthorized debit, up to a maximum of $416 per month. Any new shareholder interested in that form of saving should contact Fondaction.

To benefit from payroll deduction, employees must ask their employer to register them for it.

Fondaction must comply with the imposed limit on the number of shares it can issue, which is $280 million for subscriptions during its 2019–2020 fiscal year.

The value of and return on Fondaction shares fluctuate; past performance is not indicative of future results. Before investing and for further information, be sure to consult the prospectus at fondaction.com.

About Fondaction

Fondaction distinguishes itself through its investments, which are aimed at supporting, promoting and encouraging sustainable development. It manages assets in excess of $2 billion collected as retirement savings from more than 170,000 shareholders.

Fondaction supports the development of more than 1,200 SMEs, many of which are social economy enterprises. It helps create and maintain jobs and reduce inequalities, and contributes to the fight against climate change. Fondaction reduced the carbon footprint of its equity market investments by 51% between 2015 and 2018. For more information, go to fondaction.com or visit our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Fondaction

For further information: Julie Cailliau, Directrice adjointe, Développement corporatif et Affaires publiques, Phone : 514 525-5127, Mobile : 514 462-5512, Free of charge : 1 800 253-6665, #5127, Email : julie.cailliau@fondaction.com

