Highlights of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025

Share value of $16.70 , down $0.03 from the value established following the 6-month period ended November 30, 2024 and up $0.55 from the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024

Annual compound shareholder returns: 3.4% over 1 year; 3.6% over 3 years; 5.8% over 5 years and 5.0% over 10 years, excluding tax credits

Comprehensive income of $133.4M for the 6-month period

for the 6-month period Net assets reached $4.04B on May 31, 2025 , up $268M or 7.1% from $3.77B as at May 31, 2024

on , up or 7.1% from as at 222,451 shareholders, an increase of 1.8% compared with May 31, 2024

The carbon footprint of listed investments on the financial markets ("Other investments" category) is estimated at 20.1 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested, which is 52% less than the benchmark index as at April 30, 2025

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Fondaction announces that as of today, its share value is set at $16.70. This represents an increase of $0.55 from the share value as at May 31, 2024. For the 6–month period ended May 31, 2025, shareholder return was -0.2% and shareholder return over the last 12 months was 3.4%. Share value following the 6-month period ended November 30, 2024 was $16.73.

"For the first time, Fondaction's net assets have surpassed the $4 billion mark. Our community of shareholders continues to grow. Nearly a quarter of a million people have chosen to entrust us with some of their savings to help prepare for their retirement and contribute to shaping the world in which they will enjoy it. Our conviction remains unchanged, even in a more challenging economic landscape: companies that generate positive environmental and social spinoffs are most likely to deliver better financial returns in the long term. It's these companies that we aim to support through our investments," says Geneviève Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fondaction.

Fondaction's annual compound shareholder returns are 3.4% over 1 year, 3.6% over 3 years, 5.8% over 5 years and 5.0% over 10 years, calculated based on the variation of the share value between its value at the start of each indicated period and the value of $16.70 as at May 31, 2025. These returns do not take into account tax credits that could be granted to taxpayers when subscribing to Fondaction shares, subject to their eligibility.

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, the gross returns are 4.5% for development capital investments and 7.9% for other investments.

The total operating expense ratio was 2.32% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, compared to 2.19% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024.

Net assets increased by 7.1% during the fiscal year to $4.04B as at May 31, 2025.

On May 31, 2025, Fondaction had 225,451 shareholders, 1.8% more than on May 31, 2024.

Share issuance totalled $389.2M, compared with $389.6M for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024. Redemptions and purchases by agreement of shares totalled $254.5M, compared with $202.5M for the 2024 fiscal year.

As a long-term investor, Fondaction has chosen to integrate sustainability as a key consideration in its investments. This approach explains why the carbon footprint of the "Other investments" portfolio (listed investments on the financial markets) is estimated at 20.1 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested, compared to 41.4 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested for the index selected by Fondaction, which is 52% lower than that of the securities of a benchmark portfolio as at April 30, 2025. These values are based on data available on April 30, 2025, and were calculated using the PCAF methodology, in tonnes of GHG emissions CO 2 equivalent per million dollars of enterprise value. The benchmark portfolio is composed of 40% MSCI ACWI, 40% FTSE Canada Universe Bond and 20% TSX Composite.

Each shareholder rate of return indicated represents the historical annual compound total rate of return including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends, as applicable, and does not take into account income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced the return. The rate of return serves only to illustrate the effects of the historic growth rate and is not intended to reflect any future share values or the return on an investment in the shares. There are ongoing costs associated with owning shares in an investment fund. Fondaction shares are not guaranteed. They are an investment whose value and performance will fluctuate, and past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Before investing, please read the prospectus at https://www.fondaction.com/a-propos/prospectus/.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4B in net assets, as at May 31, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

