Fondaction transfers the management of its portfolio of publicly traded Quebec companies to Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Fondaction announces that the portion of its development capital investment portfolio currently managed by Fiera Capital Corporation will be transferred to Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. This change will become effective on May 5, 2025.

Fondaction has made this decision in order to continue to benefit from the expertise of the team of professionals who were responsible for managing this part of its portfolio, composed of publicly traded Quebec companies, at Fiera Capital Corporation and who have chosen to join Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

The other portfolio management mandates entrusted to Fiera Capital Corporation remain unchanged.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, this change will be disclosed, and the prospectus will be updated and posted HERE.

A forerunner for over 25 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $3.99B in net assets, as at November 30, 2024, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

