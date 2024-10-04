Flavors of Excellence: Premium European Products from Greece and Latvia in Modern Cuisine

Premium European Products inspire chefs and food lovers worldwide to utilize high-quality offerings from Greece and Latvia in their culinary endeavors.

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- The rich culinary traditions of Greece and Latvia are inspiring chefs and food enthusiasts through the Premium European Products campaign, led by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). This initiative showcases high-quality produced goods from these two countries, offering a unique opportunity to elevate modern cuisine with ingredients rooted in tradition, quality, and innovation.

From Greece's renowned extra virgin olive oil to Latvia's celebrated dairy products, including cheeses and butter, these premium ingredients provide endless possibilities for culinary creativity. Whether you're a professional chef, home cook, or passionate foodie, these products are the perfect foundation for delicious and memorable dishes.

Culinary Inspirations

Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil: The Foundation of Mediterranean Flavor

Greek extra virgin olive oil is renowned for its exceptional taste and health benefits, enhancing dishes from roasted vegetables to grilled meats. High-quality options include Viannos PDO Olive Oil, celebrated for its rich taste and golden color, deeply rooted in centuries-old tradition from Crete. Vorios Mylopotamos, Rethymnis PDO Olive Oil offers low acidity and a fruity flavor derived from Koroneiki olives. Kolymvari Extra Virgin Olive Oil is produced without chemicals, making it ideal for salads and grilled dishes, while Mesara Extra Virgin Olive Oil stands out with its strong, fruity aroma, peppery taste, and high nutritional value.

Recipe Suggestion: Olive Oil-Infused Grilled Vegetables with Greek Feta

Toss seasonal vegetables in premium Greek olive oil, grill to perfection, and finish with crumbled Greek feta.

Latvian Dairy: Creamy and Versatile for Any Meal

Latvia's rich dairy products, including cheeses and butters, are known for their high quality and creamy texture. These dairy items can be used to enhance the flavors of both savory and sweet dishes, from indulgent sauces to elegant desserts.

Recipe Suggestion: Latvian Butter-Glazed Salmon with Fresh Herbs

Pan-sear salmon in creamy Latvian butter, adding fresh dill and parsley for a simple yet sophisticated dish.

Corinthian Raisins: A Timeless Natural Sweetener

Cultivated for centuries in Aeghialia, Corinthian raisins are sun-dried and known for their deep, rich flavor. They are used in pastries and as a natural sweetener.

Recipe Suggestion: Greek Walnut and Corinthian Raisin Cake

Combine Corinthian raisins with Greek yogurt, olive oil, and walnuts for a naturally sweet and wholesome cake.

Latvian Cheeses: A Gourmet Twist on Classic Favorites

Latvian cheeses, like traditional curd cheese and smoked varieties, elevate appetizers and main dishes with their creamy texture and unique flavors.

Recipe Suggestion: Cheese-Stuffed Latvian Potato Pancakes

Fill crispy potato pancakes with rich Latvian curd cheese and serve with sour cream for a hearty appetizer.

The Premium European Products campaign celebrates the heritage and excellence of agricultural products from Greece and Latvia, providing chefs and food lovers with the finest ingredients for their kitchens. These products are rooted in centuries-old traditions and meet the highest European standards for quality and innovation.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products