Flair Airlines Celebrates 19 Years with Special Flair Day Promotions and Exciting New Routes

Exciting new direct flights to Orlando and Guadalajara sunshine included in Flair Day fares

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, Canada's most reliable and affordable airline, is thrilled to celebrate its 19th birthday with a special promotion designed to get more travellers up in the air for less. As part of the festivities, Flair is offering a week-long 19% off base fare promo on all flights and an exclusive 25% off on transborder and international flights for Flair's Frequent Flyer Club (FFC) members.

"Celebrating 19 years of flying in Canada's incredibly challenging aviation landscape is a testament to our resilience and commitment to providing the most affordable flight options," said Maciej Wilk, Flair's CEO. "Thanks to the Flair Effect, Canadians now enjoy airfares that are 34% lower on average on routes that Flair flies, benefitting all travellers, even if they don't fly with Flair. As we look ahead to the next 19 years, we invite our loyal passengers to continue flying with us. And for those who haven't yet experienced Flair, now is your chance to see the affordable travel you have been missing!" Flair is marking its 19th birthday; the airline began as a charter airline in 2005 but became a commercial airline as of 2017.

All flights are discounted, including two of Flair's most exciting new routes: Guadalajara (GDL) and Orlando (MCO). Travellers from across Canada can enjoy sunny escapes while spending less in the air and more on the ground. Flair's inaugural flight from Vancouver (YVR) to Guadalajara (GDL) on May 31, 2024, was a tremendous success, and the first flight from Toronto (YYZ) on September 13 is already selling fast.

"Flair's commitment to flying to desirable destinations keeps our passengers excited about flying with us," said Eric Tanner, VP of Revenue Management and Network Planning. "We are thrilled to make visiting the vibrant city of Guadalajara easier than ever, along with its beautiful surrounding areas like Ajijic and Tequila. And, of course, we are always excited to show off Toronto, home to our largest crew base."

The new non-stop route from Toronto (YYZ) to Guadalajara (GDL), one of Mexico's most vibrant and culturally rich cities, begins service on September 13, 2024, operating up to three times per week during the fall/winter 2024 and spring 2025 seasons. With fares starting as low as $109 CAD one-way, this new route offers Canadian travellers an affordable and convenient option to explore Mexico's second-most populous city.

Flair Day fares are on sale now until August 23 at 11:59 pm MT.

Flair Fall & Winter 2024/Spring 2025 Peak Schedule*

Market Seasonality Frequency Starting

Fare Domestic Vancouver (YVR) - Calgary (YYC) Year-Round 14 x weekly $47 Vancouver (YVR) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 13 x weekly $87 Vancouver (YVR) - Edmonton (YEG) Year-Round 12 x weekly $37 Abbotsford (YXX) - Edmonton (YEG) Year-Round 11 x weekly $19 Abbotsford (YXX) - Calgary (YYC) Year-Round 11 x weekly $33 Winnipeg (YWG) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 7 x weekly $62 Toronto (YYZ) - Halifax (YHZ) Year-Round 7 x weekly $62 Edmonton (YEG) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 7 x weekly $72 Calgary (YYC) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 7 x weekly $52 Abbotsford (YXX) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 7 x weekly $62 Vancouver (YVR) - Kelowna (YLW) Seasonal 5 x weekly $27 Vancouver (YVR) - Winnipeg (YWG) Year-Round 5 x weekly $52 Edmonton (YEG) - Kelowna (YLW) Year-Round 4 x weekly $57 Halifax (YHZ) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Year-Round 3 x weekly $52 Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) - Calgary (YYC) Year-Round 3 x weekly $42 Vancouver (YVR) - Kelowna (YLW) Seasonal 6 x weekly $27 Vancouver (YVR) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Year-Round 3 x weekly $62 United States Fort Lauderdale (FLL) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 14 x weekly $16 Orlando (MCO) - Toronto (YYZ) Seasonal 12 x weekly $46 Las Vegas (LAS) - Vancouver (YVR) Seasonal 7 x weekly $23 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) - Montreal (YUL) Seasonal 7 x weekly $27 Los Angeles (LAX) - Vancouver (YVR) Year-Round 5 x weekly $27 Phoenix (PHX) - Vancouver (YVR) Seasonal 4 x weekly $49 Las Vegas (LAS) - Calgary (YYC) Seasonal 4 x weekly $16 Las Vegas (LAS) - Edmonton (YEG) Seasonal 4 x weekly $34 Phoenix (PHX) - Edmonton (YEG) Seasonal 3 x weekly $57 Phoenix (PHX) - Calgary (YYC) Seasonal 3 x weekly $23 San Francisco (SFO) - Vancouver (YVR) Year-Round 3 x weekly $16 Orlando (MCO) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Seasonal 3 x weekly $38 Palm Springs (PSP) - Vancouver (YVR) Seasonal 3 x weekly $45 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Seasonal 2 x weekly $16 Orlando (MCO) - London, ON (YXU) Seasonal 2 x weekly $39 Orlando (MCO) - Saint John (YSJ) Seasonal 1 x weekly $39 Mexico/Caribbean Cancun (CUN) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 14 x weekly $129 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) - Vancouver (YVR) Year-Round 8 x weekly $119 Cancun (CUN) - Montreal (YUL) Seasonal 7 x weekly $134 Cancun (CUN) - Vancouver (YVR) Seasonal 7 x weekly $144 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) - Calgary (YYC) Seasonal 4 x weekly $91 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) - Edmonton (YEG) Seasonal 4 x weekly $91 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) - Toronto (YYZ) Seasonal 4 x weekly $91 Punta Cana (PUJ) - Toronto (YYZ) Seasonal 4 x weekly $75 Cancun (CUN) - Edmonton (YEG) Seasonal 3 x weekly $82 Kingston (KIN) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 3 x weekly $148 Cancun (CUN) - Calgary (YYC) Seasonal 3 x weekly $112 Guadalajara (GDL) - Toronto (YYZ) Year-Round 3 x weekly $109 Guadalajara (GDL) - Vancouver (YVR) Year-Round 3 x weekly $124 Cancun (CUN) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Seasonal 3 x weekly $82 Cancun (CUN) - London, ON (YXU) Seasonal 2 x weekly $82 Los Cabos (SJD) - Vancouver (YVR) Seasonal 2 x weekly $169 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) - Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) Seasonal 1 x weekly $91

*Fares and schedules are subject to change; the lowest fares are shown from south to north. North to south fees are typically higher due to high airport fees.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's most trusted low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects Canadians to the people and experiences they love. The airline's Flair Effect has lowered costs of all market-priced airfares by approximately 34%, saving travellers money, even if they do not fly with Flair. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

