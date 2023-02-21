Flair Airlines donates flights to assist Ukrainian Refugees with Travel in Canada

400 flight vouchers provided to CISSA-ACSEI, a Canadian resettlement agency.

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced it has donated 400 flight vouchers to help Ukrainian refugees with their travel in Canada. The donation was facilitated by the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance - Alliance Canadienne du secteur de l'établissement des immigrants (CISSA-ACSEI), a convening body representing the immigrant settlement sector in Canada.

Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Canada from Europe through charter or schedule airline flights. However, their port of entry may be some distance from family, friends and loved ones who can help them resettle in Canada. The program facilitates follow-on flights within Canada to support reunification with these communities. The 400 one-way vouchers are valid for travel to Flair's Canadian destinations. Baggage, fees, and taxes are also included. The vouchers will be provided to Ukrainian refugees upon arrival in Canada.

"Flair Airlines is pleased to help Ukrainian refugees with these complimentary flights, reuniting them with family and friends in cities across Canada on our network," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO of Flair Airlines. "We believe they will find a warm welcome, safety and well-being, and good opportunities for them and their families in these Canadian communities."

"We are thrilled that Flair Airlines has offered 400 gift of flight vouchers," said Chris Friesen, Interim co-Executive Director, CISSA-ACSEI. "This act of generosity will help displaced Ukrainians reach their final destinations and start their new lives in Canada. This contribution will make a meaningful impact in the lives of the newcomers we serve."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About CISSA-ACSEI

Formed in March 2005, the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance – Alliance canadienne du secteur de l'établissement des immigrants (CISSA-ACSEI) is a convening body of diverse national settlement sector voices that engages with government and other stakeholders on various aspects related to the settlement and integration of newcomers in Canada.

