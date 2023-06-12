Flair Airlines Continues Commitment to Better Customer Service through Specialist Customer Service Team in Montreal

This strategic initiative reflects Flair's commitment to enhancing the customer experience and addressing any past shortcomings.

EDMONTON, AB, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low-fare airline, announced the official formation of a Specialist Customer Service Team in Montreal.

"Our teams understand that exceptional customer service is paramount to our success," said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines. "The vast majority of our customers have a positive experience with the airline. That said, I acknowledge that Flair has not always met our customers' expectations, and we are committed to rectifying that. Our Specialist Customer Service Team in Montreal is a testament to our dedication to improving our service and ensuring that every passenger has a positive experience when choosing to fly with Flair."

As part of its ongoing efforts to prioritize customer satisfaction, Flair has taken decisive action to create a specialized team dedicated to providing personalized support to its customers.

The primary responsibilities of the Flair Airlines Customer Service Team in Montreal include:

Quickly addressing complex customer service queries, particularly those involving irregular operations.

Handling inquiries from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

Addressing inquiries from the Department of Transport (DOT), demonstrating Flair Airlines' commitment to complying with all regulatory requirements.

Proactively addressing feedback received from the Better Business Bureau to enhance customer satisfaction.

Actively gathering feedback from customers to continuously improve service quality.

The team began operations in January 2023, and includes a dedicated staff of professionals.

Flair Airlines continues to prioritize customer service and aims to exceed expectations, demonstrating their ongoing dedication to delivering an exceptional travel experience to all passengers. In addition to its focus on customer service, Flair Airlines remains dedicated to its core principles of affordability, reliability, and safety.

About Flair Airlines:

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

